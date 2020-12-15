With just over a week away from Christmas, last-minute shoppers are picking up gifts for their family and friends.
Where are they shopping this year? According to most national business reports, because of the rise in COVID-19-related illness, shoppers throughout the country are electing to shop online or in their local communities.
Numbers released by a national survey of several businesses show that nearly seven in 10 small businesses will see the winter holiday season as a top sales opportunity for their business. It is estimated 60% of Americans will do most of their shopping with local retailers this year along with online shopping.
The key, according to reports from national media, has been planning ahead, checking out products and prices online (even if they plan to shop in the store or visit the “mom and pop” shops in their local towns). The recommendation to business owners throughout the pandemic was to gain more digital presence. More than one article stated shoppers are looking online to select what they plan to purchase so if they go in person they can be “in and out” quickly.
In visiting with a variety of Teton County shoppers, they seem to be following the national pattern.
Mickey Hodgskiss, owner of Country Hallmark in Choteau, said the abbreviated Christmas Stroll brought out a lot of shoppers throughout the day. “It was a good day,” she commented, “in fact better than previous years.” Hodgskiss said she has heard from other business owners having similar results. She added that people were respectful and practiced social distancing as they were shopping.
Hodgskiss has been pleased with the support she has received from local shoppers and anticipates it to continue in the final week before Christmas.
Choteau Senior Center manager Mona VanDeRiet said the Christmas items flew off the shelves at center’s Cellarama thrift store during the stroll. There are still bargains to select from the store, however, and she hopes the Cellarama will continue to see a healthy number of friendly clientele come through the doors.
Choteau has two second-hand stores. The other one is the Full Circle Thrift Shop, operated by the Choteau Activities Inc. program for adults with intellectual disabilities. Both second-hand stores offer a wide selection of bargain-priced clothing, shoes, toys, craft items and housewares.
Choteau Chamber of Commerce President Steve Dogiakos said they encourage area residents to support chamber members and shop locally. The Chamber has been pleased to provide support and information for businesses as they navigate the ever-changing climate. “We are happy to see the area business providing contactless shopping either through offering online options, delivering items or simply by dropping a purchase in a buyer’s trunk,” he said. He commented that local restaurants continue to offer take-out and some delivery, which is an added benefit for the patrons.
Dogiakos said the Two Medicine Dinosaur Center in Bynum was a perfect example of a business that has embraced expanding online in response to a reduction of patrons on site. The dinosaur center personnel have been investing in their website and social media presence and are seeing sales come in from throughout the country.
Dogiakos said the Chamber members have expressed in recent meetings that they are experiencing some frustration during the coronavirus pandemic in navigating how to best serve their customers. “The positive is this is temporary. All are looking towards the future and better times,” he said. The Chamber has worked with the Choteau Area Port Authority, the Choteau Tourism Business Improvement District and Great Falls Development Authority to provide information and resources to help businesses.
For several businesses in Teton County, adding merchandise to their existing business services is one way to bring in more profit as a result of shutdowns or slower markets.
Businesses such as Pivot Physical Therapy, The Edge, Polished and Copper Creek Coffee in Choteau all have a specific service as the primary portion of their businesses, but they also offer merchandise for sale.
“Support has been positive,” said Cody Marney, salon stylist at The Edge. “People from all walks have come into the salon this season. I think we all understand the need to shop local, especially this year. Shopping local allows all of the small businesses in Choteau to keep the doors open.”
Wendy Martin, owner of Polished, also offers a number of gift items including clothing, jewelry, coffee cups and purses. She features local products from others within the area, from goat milk soaps, lotions and bath salts to wood workings and handcrafted gifts. Martin said she offers merchandise so area residents have options when looking for gifts. She appreciates the support she receives and is willing to help local shoppers, who may not be going out to shop, given the current situations. “They can always call by phone and we will work with them,” she said.
Cooper Creek Coffee also features gift items for sale from Mercantile on Main, such as jellies, jams, honey, candles and jewelry.
Open for its second year, the seasonal Christmas Store located next to the Outpost Deli, is offering a variety of art and handcrafted gifts. New to Choteau this year is the Choteau Arts Gallery and Gifts on Main Avenue. The gallery features pieces for sale by many local artists. If you want to ship a gift “made in Choteau,” Alpine Touch has a good selection of spices and barbecue sauces. Passes to the Roxy Theatre or the Teton Pass Ski Area are also good ideas for stocking stuffers (ski area passes are on sale at Meraki Coffee and Copper Creek Coffee).
Businesses that traditionally carry gift lines such as the Choteau Drug Store and Curly Willow Floral and Gift expanded their selections for the holiday season. The variety of gifts available in town is quite wide. Tools and gifts for those who enjoy home improvement projects and hunting or fishing are available at Teton Lumber Co., Ace Hardware, Buck’s Archery and Old West Lumber.
Other businesses, such as Fairfield Drug have changed their business plans a bit to offer locally crafted gift items. Meagan Caffyn, pharmacy tech at Fairfield Drug, said the store has gone to almost all Montana-made items and gas at least 10 local partners. “With all craft shows on hold during COVID, the local crafters have no place to sell their wares,” she said. Kelcy Bouma is managing the gift shop at Fairfield Drug. Caffyn said they have a wide variety of items from washcloths and towels to homemade cards, honey, photography and paintings to mention a few. “The response has been very positive to the local and Montana craft items,” Caffyn said.
Fairfield Drug, owned by Jill Tex, is finding ways for everyone to go shopping. “When requested, we visit with individuals who aren’t wanting to go out and shop and find items in their price range and deliver curbside,” she said. The drug store has also extended its hours until Dec. 23 to allow for easier shopping that can include social distancing. “We are going to be closed for a few hours to allow clients at the Front Range Assisted Living a chance to come a couple of times to shop,” Caffyn said. “They are looking forward to shopping and if we can do if safely for them, we are happy to do so.” Caffyn said if there are others who need similar services, contact the drug store and they would be happy to accommodate them.
Lily Bean Coffee Shop in Dutton also offers a gift line, mostly from local artisans. A variety of home-based businesses in the region can be found online or through individual Facebook pages.
Happy shopping at all shops and businesses in Teton County!