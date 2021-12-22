Traditions for many are a way of preserving family history and reconnecting with loved ones near and far. For the descendants of Jacob and Karolina Schmidt, gathering Thanksgiving weekend to make German sausage is a tradition that goes back generations and is still a vital part of the family’s heritage today.
The tradition in Fairfield goes back to the 1930s on the Jacob Schmidt property — and stretches before that to eastern Montana, North Dakota and before that to Russia — with Germans resettled by Catherine the Great in modern-day southwest Ukraine.
Jacob Schmidt’s parents migrated to America in 1894 from South Russia. He was born in their new home in North Dakota. Karolina (Kramer) was born in South Russia and came to America with her parents in 1903. Her family also settled in North Dakota and lived seven miles from the Schmidts. The couple met when Karolina became good friends with her future husband’s sister. They were married on Feb. 3, 1920, and moved to Montana in 1925, settling six miles from the town of Mildred, which is southeast of Terry.
The Schmidt family moved to the Fairfield bench in November of 1937 as part of the Reclamation Resettlement program through the Farm Security Administration. After so many dry years in Mildred, an 80-acre irrigated farm one and a half miles from Greenfield School sounded great.
The couple had a large family with nine children: Herb (Esther) Schmidt, Almeda (Harold) Pfeifle, Bill (Jennie) Schmidt, Emma (Walter) Jacobsen, Gideon (Carol) Schmidt, Art (Joan) Schmidt, Maggie (Emil) Stolte, Isedor (Mary Ann) Schmidt and Clarence (Cheri) Schmidt.
Jacob and Karolina operated a dairy farm, raised cattle, chickens and pigs and had a large garden with fresh vegetables in the summer and plenty for canning to eat the rest of the year.
Four of their boys — Herb, Gideon, Art and Clifford — settled on the Fairfield bench and daughter Almeda settled with her family in Power farming east of that community. Over the years, they were involved in school activities at Greenfield, Power and Fairfield and many were active members of the St. Paul Lutheran Church on the bench and Almeda and family at the Zion Lutheran church in Power. The nine children are deceased. Three of their wives are still living, Joan and Carol living in Great Falls and Cheri in Fairfield. Jacob and Karolina had 23 grandchildren and there are now numerous great and even great-great grandchildren. Several of these descendants continue to live on the bench today.
For years, making sausage was essential, a way families could preserve meat to enjoy year-round. Sausage day was always held in the fall, allowing for cooler outside temperatures. The family members couldn’t recall it being held on a certain day of the week; it was generally what worked best for those helping and the weather was taken into consideration. One thing for sure, it was never held on Sunday, as the family always attended church.
Beginning in the early 1980s to accommodate family members who wanted to come home to help and share in the sausage making, it was moved to Thanksgiving weekend and has been held then every year since. According to the introduction in the Schmidt family cookbook which was compiled for a recently held family reunion, the only concession to modern life in making the sausage is the use of an electric grinder.
Ray Schmidt, the son of Gideon and Carol Schmidt who farms his grandparents’ place, now organizes the sausage making each year. The faces of who are helping to make the sausage have changed but the location has not.
“The sausage making is done in the original bunk house that has been used every year,” Ray said.
“As far as those making the sausage, it’s now the next two or three generations who grew up watching their parents and grandparents making the sausage when they were little,” said Cheri, who also still helps.
This year there were 25 to 30 people helping. There have been as many as 100, counting family members and neighbors gathered for the annual event in years past. “For many years, it was a major social event on the bench, with not only family but neighbors as well,” Ray said. “They would come help and enjoy a noon meal and go home with a package or two of sausage.”
The basic recipe has not changed, just been refined a bit, Ray said. “We use two-thirds pork, one third beef, coarse salt, pepper and lots of garlic water,” Ray said. “We make 70-pound batches and how many batches we make depends on how many family members are purchasing meat that year.” They have made as much as 2,000 pounds. This year, they made 840 pounds.
One thing that has changed is the source for the ingredients. For many years members of the family raised and butchered both beef and hogs. “We then raised the beef and purchased live hogs to butcher,” Ray said. “This was time consuming and involved a great deal of preparation before actually making the sausage.”
Today they purchase boxed pork, simplifying the process but not changing the end result. When they were butchering, they also took the time to make head cheese, liverwurst and lard. The church ladies always appreciated the lard for making pies and soap for Lutheran World Relief.
The first day involves cutting, sorting the meat and preparing appropriate ratios. Additionally, they prep the casings and preparing many pounds of garlic and begin soaking the garlic cloves in water.
The following day, meat is ground into tubs 70 pounds each. Into these tubs they hand mix salt, pepper and garlic water. “We mix, mix and mix some more, a fairly labor intense job,” laughed Ray. His first cousin Phil Pheifle of Power, the son of Almeda (Harold) Pfeifle, said you mix until it has the right mixture of red and white coloring.
The next step, maybe the most important, is the taste testing. “We fry up a test sample and family members determine if adjustments are needed,” Cheri said. They noted if it doesn’t pass the test, ingredients are added and the mixing process starts over. Ray laughed, saying in his younger years, he dreaded hearing the three words, “mix it again.”
Once the batch is satisfactory, it is ready for pressing using the original hand crank press. The sausage is either made into ground or links. The sausage rests overnight and then the links are moved to the smoke house.
A new smoke house was built five years ago and is 6x6x9 foot block building. Another key element in the process is smoking with applewood. “That is the only wood we burn,” Ray said. “We work for a temperature between 140-180 degrees, depending on the outside temperature. But it has always been a visual thing,” Ray said. Each batch of 450 pounds maximum smokes for eight hours and hangs over night for cooling. The smoke technique has also been passed down from generation to generation. The family members remember Grandpa Jacob doing the smoking and passing his knowledge on to Clarence. Today cousin Jim Stolte are the masters of the smoking process. The next generation is learning the process today, as well.
The final step is dividing up the sausage. Using a piece of cardboard off the flap of a meat box, Ray records how much fresh sausage and smoked sausage each family member would like. “Generally, we go off what we made the year before, adding any new requests,” Ray said. “We ask if they used all they had last year, do they need more or less,” he added. Ray noted he has at least 20 years of the “cardboard” records saved for family members who want to go down memory lane.
Prior to the Thanksgiving, Ray figures the costs for making the sausage, dividing that to determine the amount per pound. He said it generally varies between $2.50 to $4.25, with the higher amount including fees assessed for repairs to equipment or improvements such as building the new smoke house. Everyone shares in the cost.
Once the meat is distributed, the family members take home the sausage and package it as they desire. Some freeze the meat; others can it, always eating some fresh right away. Cheri remembers her family having pancakes and fresh sausage the first night.
Flipping through the pages of the family cookbook, there are many ways they prepare the sausage, from cooking it for breakfast, to using it on pizza. Some slice and fry the sausage links, some prefer boiling them in water or in beer, some even add lots of onions and assorted spices and brown them on grill after marinating overnight. One of the daughters-in-law said she prefers to drink the beer and boil the sausage in water instead.
It isn’t just family on the Fairfield bench and Power that enjoy the sausage; it goes to families throughout Montana and other states. Phil talked of a nephew and his family that came from Seattle, Washington, this year to take part in the annual event.
In this day and age when families seem to stay in closer contact with social media, the Schmidt clan still likes to see each other person-to-person. The Thanksgiving weekend is always a time to reconnect.
The family also gathered for a “100 years in the making” family reunion celebrating the wedding anniversary of Jacob and Karolina. The celebration was planned for 2020 but delayed one year by COVID-19 to July of 2021. There were 99 family members registered for the event.
During the reunion, you can bet there were a few stories shared about the making of the family’s sausage.