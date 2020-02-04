Jan. 27 — 7:57 a.m., Choteau resident reported a possible stolen white plastic well casing, maybe from back in September.
— 1:06 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with Sheriff’s Office stating County Road Department was speeding on 18th Road Northwest and requested they slow down.
— 3:52 p.m., Choteau resident reported being backed into at the Choteau Post Office.
— 9:58 p.m., deputy arrested a man in Choteau on reasonable apprehension of partner or family member assault, with no physical harm reported.
— 10:10 p.m., motorist reported hitting a deer on U.S. Highway 89 near Priest Butte. Montana Highway Patrol, deputy and Choteau ambulance responded, patient refused transportation by ambulance.
Jan. 28 — 12:41 a.m., Teton County resident paid fines on a warrant at the courthouse.
— 6:39 a.m., Choteau resident contacted the Sheriff’s Office asking them to notify Benefis Teton Medical Center she was coming to the facility by private vehicle for a medical emergency.
—5:30 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 18 Seventh Ave. N.W.; patient refused transport upon arrival.
— 11:30 p.m., deputy provided a welfare check on Choteau resident.
Jan. 29 — 11:11 a.m., Cascade County requested assistance from the Power Rural Volunteer Fire Department for a field fire on Gordon Road.
Jan. 30 — 12:56 a.m., Fairfield resident reported possible theft of a box containing a purse from her private residence.
— 6:10 p.m., Fairfield resident reported having problems with vehicles speeding up and down the road by his residence on 12th Lane Southwest and notified the Sheriff’s Office that he had placed speed bumps in the road.
— 6:11 p.m., Fairfield resident wanted a complaint filed for a neighbor who put speed bumps on the road on 12th Lane Southwest.
— 6:47 p.m., deputy responded to report of motorist hitting a deer on Secondary Highway 200.
— 9:59 p.m., Teton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible stolen vehicle from Glacier County that could be passing through Teton County en route to Cascade County. Prior to locating the vehicle, deputies were notified it had been returned to its owner.
Jan. 31 — 6:32 a.m., Choteau resident at 752 20th Road S.W. requested information on a possible abandoned vehicle. The caller was concerned that the abandoned vehicle could impede a large delivery to her house.
— 1:05 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 6 Arrowleaf Loop and upon arrival the patient refused transport.
— 6:07 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a possible overdose; patient refused transport by ambulance.
— 6:11 p.m., Choteau Volunteer Fire Department, ambulance, deputy and MHP responded to a vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 89 involving a deer.
— 7:03 p.m., Fairfield VFD responded to a downed power line at 2100 U.S. Highway 89. Dispatch notified NorthWestern Energy and Sun River Electric Cooperative of the outage.
— 7:22 p.m., motorist reported a person walking by the side of Secondary Highway 41 causing a safety concern.
Feb. 1 — 2:13 a.m., Choteau resident reported a blown-down tree blocking the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 89 and the intersection of Teton Canyon Road.
— 5:24 a.m., motorist reported a blown-down tree blocking both lanes of U.S. Highway 89, causing a traffic concern.
— 5:47 a.m., Choteau resident reported sparks flying from a power line at Ninth Avenue Northwest between Seventh and Eighth Street.
— 6:44 a.m., Choteau resident reported a blown-down tree blocking U.S. Highway 287 and First Street Southwest.
— 1:35 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with Sheriff’s Office regarding a parenting plan.
— 2:21 p.m., Choteau ambulance provided a lift assist at 424 Seventh Ave. N.W.
— 5:54 p.m., Choteau resident reported a damaged fence and escaped cows on U.S. Highway 89.
Feb. 2 — 11:09 a.m., Sheriff’s Office received a notification of an alarm at 27 First St. N.W. and found an employee to make sure all was secure.
— 4:12 p.m., MHP reported to the Sheriff’s Office they were in pursuit of a vehicle on Interstate 15. The vehicle was found in Sun Prairie unoccupied.
— 5:14 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 18 Eighth Ave. N.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
From Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, deputies issued four warnings for speeding and one for operating a motor vehicle without insurance.