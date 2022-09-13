Signup is in full swing along with the gathering of donated items to be raffled or given away during for the ninth annual “Think Pink Tea” to be held on Oct. 29 at the Fairfield Community Hall.
The Tea is back after the committee opted not to hold the fundraising event in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid. “But we are ready to go in 2022,” Joy Ostberg, one of the committee members said.
For the first time, the tea will be held in Fairfield, after having previously been held in Great Falls. A light lunch, dessert, coffee and tea will be provided for the event, which goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to the delicious lunch, the afternoon will include speakers, a few fun games and the chance to win raffle baskets and door prizes.
The cost to sponsor a table of eight is $160. The sponsor is responsible for inviting their guests and providing the dishes and silverware and setting and decorating the table. Each hostess may choose her own decorating theme. Previously, themes have included holidays, gardens, harvest, animals, fancy tea and exotic places. Guests are welcome to dress according to their table theme if they like. The Fairfield Community Hall will be available to all hostesses on Friday, Oct. 28, from noon to 7 p.m. to set up and decorate tables for the team. If you are unable to set up your table Friday, committee members will be on hand starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
No worries, if you don’t want to host a table or join a table, individual tickets are sold for $25, and you can join in the fun.
To finalize planning, those interested in a table or purchasing an individual ticket are asked to respond by Oct. 1.
“This fundraising event is only made possible with donations from the wonderful people and businesses, the speakers who donate their time, talents, knowledge and re-markable stories and those willing to sponsor a table or purchase a ticket,” Ostberg noted.
Businesses, organizations or individuals who wish to donate raffle items or prizes are asked to contact one of the committee members. The committee appreciates all items donated from small to big items, gift certificates, personal care items and crafts.
“Our committee works hard year-round to make it even more fun and special than the last one,” Ostberg said. “We hold the tea in October as part of breast cancer aware-ness month. We do all of this so we can help women in our communities in their fight against breast cancer.”
In 2012, a group of women from around the region got together and formed a committee to raise money for breast cancer awareness. The group is a registered nonprof-it 501(c)3 charitable organization.
The committee consists of a group of women who have all been touched by breast cancer in some way. “It’s our goal to help women in our community and throughout the state of Montana,” Ostberg said. “We all know that early detection is the best protection.”
Since the first Think Pink Tea, the organizers have raised just over $74,000 to five different organizations including North Central Cancer Support Fund in Choteau, WABC in Great Falls, Sletten Cancer Institute in Great Falls, Kalispell Reginal Healthcare Foundation and Susan G. Komen Idaho-Montana Affiliate.
Through this group, funds raised have been used to pay for mammograms, biop-sies, second-opinion visits, prescriptions, wigs and/or breast prosthetics; daycare, food and medical expenses during chemotherapy; education programs and research; and trav-els, meals, lodging or other costs directly related to having additional testing and proce-dures completed.
For more information or to donate a silent auction item or reserve a table or seat, contact a committee member: Ostberg, 406-590-1689; Tammy Comer, 406-590-6760; Kristen Ostberg, 406-599-0881; Brenda Keller, 406-686-2676; Michele Wynn, 406-403-8501.