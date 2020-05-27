The Teton County Community Alliance for Resiliency and Educational Support (CARES) group recently received a $36,000 Behavioral Health Crisis Response grant from the Addictive and Mental Disorders Division of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
In the group’s May 19 videoconference meeting, Teton County Health Department employee Dawn Gunderson explained that they were only allowed to pick one strategy to use the funding for.
“In our last meeting, we decided developing a Crisis Intervention Team was an important and very expensive endeavor, so we applied with that. We call it a ‘Crisis Response System’ so it can apply to all of our needs as a community,” Gunderson said.
As part of a Crisis Intervention Team, first responders (police officers, ambulance crews, firefighters, etc.) would team up with mental health providers and other healthcare providers to train for situations when they encounter someone experiencing a behavioral health crisis.
“The training will allow first responders to recognize behavioral health situations so they can get the individual the help they need while keeping both the individual and the responder safe,” Gunderson explained.
An additional goal is to get individuals experiencing a crisis the professional help they need — so that they can avoid incarceration when where they really need to be is a doctor’s office.
There are three parts to the Crisis Response System. First, some of the funding will be used to hire a coordinator (for about a year, initially) to help with planning and designing the program and overseeing the CIT training for all the partners. “This offers longevity to the system, because we’d have a provider locally,” Gunderson said. Training will be available both for new partners and for CIT partners needing a refresher course.
The second part of the funding would go to help first responder agencies have select staff members dedicate time to attend the trainings, participate in planning efforts and have new responsibilities as part of the CIT, without overburdening them.
The third and final portion of the funding would go to combined training efforts of crisis response and de-escalation techniques. “In this portion, we would combine the CIT program with a mobile crisis response unit into one entity that would work best for the needs of our community,” Gunderson said.
The group also continued discussion on the development of an alcohol-safe event toolkit for event planners. The goal of the toolkit is to make minor adjustments to public events where alcohol is served to ensure adults drink responsibly and make alcohol less available and/or attractive to youth, while still ensuring the events are successful financially.
In the wake of the recent suicide of a well-loved young community member, the group reviewed what they are doing to help a grieving community. Dustin Lobdell, a behavior intervention specialist at Choteau Public Schools, and licensed clinical professional counselor Aaron Skaggs offered in-person counseling hours at Choteau Baptist Church for any youth who wanted to talk. The Teton County Health Department also shared resources to help with post-suicide trauma with area counselors.
As the state continues its phased reopening plan, Dawn Baker, a registered nurse at the Health Department, announced that the county’s child protection team meetings would also resume, starting May 20. There was a nationwide concern over child protective service hotlines receiving fewer calls than normal during the time that schools were closed due to COVID-19. Baker said the county’s Women, Infants and Children program has also seen a small increase in new clients since the start of stay-at-home directives, and the department performs mental health screenings with each new client and has the ability to make referrals.
The next Teton County CARES meeting is scheduled for June 16.