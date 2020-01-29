Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau welcomes Dr. Rachel Amthor, a pediatrician at Benefis Health System in Great Falls, as she begins offering a monthly specialty pediatric clinic in Choteau in collaboration with BTMC’s family practice providers.
Starting in February, Amthor will offer her services at BTMC the second Tuesday of every month. Patients should call Benefis Pediatrics at 731-8865 to schedule appointments.
Amthor’s goal is to be an advocate for the health of children, and in doing so she takes a family-centered approach to care. “I enjoy meeting families and building relationships with patients and parents,” she said. She finds it rewarding to follow children and their families over time through her pediatric practice.