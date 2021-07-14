The Teton County Commissioners in a brief meeting on June 30 approved 5% raises for all county elected officials, following the recommendation of the Teton County Compensation Board.
This raise is effective retroactively to July 1 and covers the 2021-22 fiscal year. This is the first raise for officials since 2019 as the commissioners essentially froze wages for elected officials last year because of economic uncertainty generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With this increase, the new salaries for elected officials are: $55,035.95 for Clerk and Recorder/Surveyor/Election Administrator Paula Jaconetty (this includes her base salary of $51,618.45 plus a $2,000 stipend for election administrator duties and $1,417.50 for surveyor duties); $48,456.61 plus per diem and mileage for trips for Commissioners Sam Carlson, Joe Dellwo and Dick Snellman; $51,618.45 for Clerk of Court Lisa Sinton and Treasurer Diane Ameline; $118,990.04 for County Attorney Joe Coble with the state paying $77,467 of the total salary; $67,935.23 for County Sheriff/Coroner Keith VanSetten (which includes longevity pay and $2,394 for coroner duties); $46,856.61 for Superintendent of Public Schools Cathy Sessions; and $49,037.53 for Justice of the Peace Pete Rasmussen.
The commissioners also held a public hearing for fiscal year-end budget amendments submitted by Jaconetty. No one attended the public hearing to give comment.
The commissioners approved a $84,380.96 budget amendment to the Teton Airport Commission to accept grant funding; for the Joint City-County Library Board to accept donations of $4,000 for the Choteau library, $3,500 for the Dutton library and $600 for the Fairfield library; $15,933 for the county’s share of alcohol rehabilitation funding; for $70,000 in unanticipated revenue for the county’s Emergency Medical Services generated by increases in ambulance fees; and $21,367 for the Teton County Health Department from four different immunization grant funds.
The commissioners also accepted $720,166 in federal Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) revenue to be budgeted in the new fiscal year.
Commissioner Dick Snellman noted at the end of the meeting that the commissioners have banned open burning on private and county lands as of June 29, following the recommendation of Teton County Rural Fire Chief Steve Rose.