The Fairfield Town Council, meeting virtually Nov. 9, outlined proposed improvements to the Fairfield-Teton Public Library building.
Fairfield resident and banker Mike Johnson presented the early-stage plans for replacing siding, windows and doors at the library paid for through memorial funds. Johnson explained there is memorial money in a foundation that goes back quite a ways with funds being added over time. The original account was established in the name of his grandparents and longtime Fairfield residents, Bill and Marthele Olson. “We want to do something with this money for multiple reasons: for the good of the community given the difficult times we all face right now, this is good time, and the other thing — while my parents will be around to enjoy the improvements,” he said.
The existing library building first opened on April 7, 1975, after being rebuilt from a medical center. Located a half block from the bank, Johnson said he walks or drives by the building almost daily. “The building is looking a little tired and could use some attention,” he added.
Johnson has also observed the number of patrons using the physical library location has remained steady despite the ease of downloading books and doing searches via the internet. Library buildings are vital and important to communities, he argued.
He said the library meant a great deal to his grandmother as a patron as well as a member of the Library Board and Friends of the Library.
Johnson is calling the outside work “phase one.” He said they are gathering cost estimates for maintenance-free products. He said they surely want to move forward with the outside improvements, and it is key to keep the town council in the loop as they are the owners the building. He foresees the foundation writing a check to the town and the town finding the contractor and overseeing the project. They would like to be involved in the selection of the colors to be used.
Johnson said he hopes to finalize plans this winter and have the work completed in the spring. There was brief discussion of regulations and requirements if the council oversees the project.
In visiting with Fairfield Librarian Brent Allen regarding other needs of the library, Johnson said it was determined that a small reading/meeting room would be a nice addition to the facility. Johnson said this would fall under phase two and depending upon the cost and feasibility, would also be considered.
He described removing the small entrance on the front of the building and adding a room in that location. With these plans still in the early stage, it was suggested Johnson meet with the town maintenance crew to determine zoning setbacks at the site.
Councilman Ron Dauwalder said it is amazing in small communities like Fairfield these kind of project can be done through community members who see a need and graciously offer to help. “That is fantastic,” he added. His sentiments were echoed by the rest of the council and Mayor Bob Swartz.
In other business before the council, Swartz outlined options for purchasing the shop building at 12 First St. S.W. The town has rented the building since September of 2009. Swartz explained the landlords, Garth and BJ McNair, requested a $100 raise in the rent to $725 a month. Swartz discussed the possibility of buying the building. The McNairs proposed a cost of $100,000 along with some shared closing costs. The owners were also agreeable to waiting until the beginning of the town’s fiscal year (July 1, 2021) to complete the sale, given the purchase was not included in this year’s budget.
Swartz outlined different methods for how the town could purchase the building, with the bottom line being the payment would be approximately $750 a month, just slightly above the rental cost.
The council agreed the building and location worked perfectly for the town’s needs, and it is always better to own than pay rent. Following input from the town’s financial officer Tammy Comer, the council agreed to purchase the building and will complete the purchase at the start of the next fiscal year. They agreed to offer $500 in earnest money for allowing the final purchase to be delayed until July, with those funds being applied to the cost of the sale when finalized.
The council approved a task order for Great West Engineering to research and specify a flow meter to measure effluent flows from the town’s existing lagoons. The job entails approximately 24 hours of work from research of flow meter options to developing meter specifications and working with suppliers. They estimate the cost to be $3,500.
The council agreed to moved forward next month with passage of the revised zoning ordinances, which they have reviewed and updated during work sessions over the previous months. Prior to agreeing to move forward, they addressed additional setbacks, language for landscaping and visional requirements associated with trees and shrubs (including that all foliage must be on the homeowner’s property).
Comer informed the board that invoices for annual $35 business licenses will be sent soon. However, there are a handful of businesses the council must determine eligibility for. It was agreed that if a business receives a notice for license, this indicates the town views them as an official business.
One category needing clarification is daycare facilities in residential zones. Under the current zoning regulations, they are not permitted but do meet most of the zoning requirements such as signage, advertisement and traffic. The council agreed they don’t want to see regulations restrict daycare facilities, as they are hard to come by. Given they fit the requirements, the council agreed to make the change needed to the zoning ordinances to allow daycares in residential areas.
The council discussed the status of two other home-based businesses. They agreed the flower shop is operating under the zoning regulations. A home-based mechanical business, which has been in operation for several years, does not meet zoning regulations, however. Following discussion, the council agreed to allow the business to continue with a grandfather clause stating that if for any reason the current owners close the business, they will not be allowed to reopen and any future owners of that business would not fall under the agreement to operate a mechanical business in a residential zone.
The council also approved a resolution to change the summer and winter water usage dates.