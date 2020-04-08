March 29 — 4:26 p.m., towing company was contacted, and deputy responded to assist a family whose vehicle was stuck on Fifth Road behind Freezout Lake.
March 30 — 11:21 a.m., Sheriff’s Office checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident.
— 2:23 p.m., deputy responded to a residence in Choteau where an individual reportedly kicked in a screen door.
— 2:53 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 424 Seventh Ave. N.W. and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 4:25 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
—8 p.m., deputies investigated a possible assault of an individual at a Fairfield residence.
March 31 — 10:01 a.m., Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible theft in Teton County.
— 1:12 p.m., Fairfield resident requested assistance with a dispute with a neighbor over ownership of fencing material.
— 5:10 p.m., Power Rural Volunteer Fire Department, Power ambulance and Montana Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 15 with unknown injuries.
April 1 — 10:26 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 606 First Ave. S.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 11:53 a.m., Fairfield RVFD and ambulance and MHP responded to a single-vehicle accident with the vehicle straddling the canal ditch on Secondary Highway 431.
— 9:59 p.m., deputy provided an agency assist with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and MHP in pursuit of a vehicle speeding on U.S. Highway 200 and turning on U.S. Highway 89.
April 2 — 1:26 p.m., deputies checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident whose family members were unable to make contact.
— 7:15 p.m., deputy assisted with a family issue in Fairfield.
April 3 — 1:19 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic situation in Choteau that resulted in the transport by ambulance of a patient to BTMC and the arrest of one man.
—6:21 p.m., Sheriff’s Office checked on the welfare of people at a Choteau residence where neighbors heard a lot of yelling.
— 6:36 p.m., Fairfield and Power ambulances responded to medical emergency off 12th and 13th Lane on County Line Road. Mercy Flight crew joined the ambulance crew and transported the patient to Benefis. Fairfield RFVD was also paged but was cancelled on its way
— 6:58 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to medical emergency at 324 Fourth St. N. Mercy Flight was dispatched but refused by the patient before landing so was re-routed to an emergency on County Line Road.
— 7:59 p.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a person lying on the bleachers near the Choteau High School football field.
– 8:59 p.m., Fairfield RVFD provided an agency assist for a fire in Cascade County at 13786 Montana Highway 200.
April 4 — 2:11 p.m., Fairfield resident requested assistance for a family issue.
— 3:11 p.m., deputy checked on the welfare of children possibly playing on and inside a refrigerator at a Choteau residence with no adult supervision visible.
— 3:52 p.m., Fairfield ambulance provided an agency assist responding to a medical emergency in Augusta and transported the patient to Benefis.
— 6:52 p.m., deputies searched for a minor who had possibly run away from home in Power.