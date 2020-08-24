The Choteau school board will hold a special meeting online via Zoom at 7 a.m. on Aug. 26. Contact elementary secretary Julie Shepherd at julie.shepherd@choteauschools.net to obtain a link to the meeting.
Agenda items include:
•Consider declaration of emergency. Superintendent Chuck Gameon is recommending that the board adopt a declaration of emergency to address the unforeseen impact of COVID-19 for the 2020-21 school year, with an ending date of June 30, 2021, unless later amended by further action of this board.
•Consider multi-district agreement. Under this item, Choteau would be entering into a multi-district agreement with Sun River Valley Public Schools, Fairfield Public Schools, Power Public Schools, Dutton/Brady Public Schools and Greenfield Public Schools for the purposes of providing distance learning for students in grades six through12. The multi-district agreement was created by attorney Debra Silk with the Montana School Boards Association. Sun River Valley Public Schools has been designated at the prime agency in the agreement. Choteau Public Schools will share the costs for teacher Joni Gordon’s salary and training, initial set-up costs and any other costs. Choteau Public Schools will establish an interlocal cooperative fund to pay its share of the costs.
•Consider hiring an additional assistant athletic director. Gameon is recommending this personnel addition to supplement Athletic Director John Shepherd and Assistant AD Wendi Hammond as they supervise extracurricular activities this school year. The school advertised for the position in-house and Gameon said he would have a recommendation at the board meeting.
•Consider hiring K-5 distance learning teacher. Gameon recommends that the board hire certified teacher Tori Pletan as the K-5 distance learning teacher. Pletan is presently employed as an elementary instructional aide. Instead of hiring her under a regular teaching contract, Gameon recommends a contract for services with her and to pay her the standard rate of $19/hour with an additional 15% for preparation time. This would equal $21.85/hour and is the rate the school pays for summer school teachers and for adult education teachers and the base-rate used to calculate payment of teachers for a variety of purposes.
•Consider hiring a cafeteria aide. Gameon said he is interviewing a candidate and hopes to have a recommendation for the board at the meeting.