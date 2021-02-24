Anonymous responses that Teton County students gave last spring by participating in the Montana Prevention Needs Assessment (PNA) are now available to the public. At the Feb. 16 Teton County Community Alliance for Resiliency and Educational Support (CARES) meeting, Power School District teacher/counselor Whitney Brewer gave an overview of the county’s report, going over areas that she called concerning.
“Unfortunately, we see a lot of negative slide from 2018 to 2020,” she said. “The two questions we need to be asking are what specific things are areas of concern and what are the risk and protective factors that we can use to protect our kids.”
The PNA is a tool developed by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to learn how adolescents view and participate in “antisocial behaviors” (drug and alcohol abuse, violence, bullying, etc.) with the goal of helping communities “address root causes of antisocial behavior.” It asks students in grades eight, 10 and 12 a series of questions in four broad categories relating to their community, family, school or their peers/individual selves. It attempts to not only look at the rates of positive and negative behaviors in youth, but also to look at the risk and protective factors that may lead adolescents to do those behaviors in the first place. It also compares the county’s responses from the previous two assessments (in 2018 and 2016) to identify any changing trends over time.
In every category, Teton County saw protective factors go down from previous years, but still remain above the state average. The county’s strongest protective factor in each of the four categories was that the majority of students (60-75% in each category) felt they had opportunities for pro-social involvement. Individual/peer religiosity was the lowest reported protective factor, at 45% (compared to about 55% in both 2016 and 2018).
The strongest risk factor reported from Teton County youth was that more and more students are reporting that they feel like their parents have favorable attitudes toward antisocial behavior. Over the years, that population has grown from 49% to 64% and is now higher than the state average (59%).
“Part of the perceived attitude shift could be with legalization of marijuana across our nation,” explained Brewer. “It’s very difficult for kids to understand why something that is legal could still be bad for them.”
Another potential cause of attitude shift is when youth observe adults or older role models in their lives doing those behaviors. In elementary school, most students exhibit anti-drug and pro-social attitudes. As they are exposed to drug use, violence and crime (either in their families or out in the world) these behaviors often seem more acceptable. One effective way to combat this is to ensure that youth have healthy relationships with caring adults who can model pro-social behavior in their lives.
“Kids are like microcosms of a community. Most of their ideas are coming from adults in their life, even if the adults didn’t intend to pass those ideas on,” Brewer said.
Once community leaders understand the risk and protective factors, they can look at specific areas of concern. For Teton County youth, those areas of concern are drug abuse (especially alcohol), depression, community/school climate (including drugs, violence and bullying at school), and the perception of risk in antisocial behavior.
Drug Abuse
For drug use, 35.5% of Teton County students reported using alcohol in the past 30 days (compared to 28.8% at the state level) and 16.8% reported binge drinking in the past 30 days (compared to 17.5% at the state level). Marijuana and e-cigarettes were the next most commonly reported substances, with marijuana seeing a jump from around 4% to 14% since 2018. 2020 was also the first year that the use of ecstasy has ever been reported in the county.
Vaping devices are also an emerging trend, both in the state and county. 2020 was the first year that the PNA has included questions on e-cigarettes, and this survey showed that 36.3% of county students reported the use of “E-Juice with nicotine” in a vape device in the past 12 months, compared to 27.2% at the state level.
Depression
Almost half of students (44.7%) reported they felt sad or depressed most days in the past 12 months. This is a jump from around 31% in 2018. Overall, 20% of students had considered attempting suicide in the past year, compared to 25.1% of students at the state level. In all social/emotional health questions, rates of depression and suicidal thoughts/behaviors in the county were slightly below or on par with statewide averages.
Community/School Climate
Teton County youth showed a slump in almost all academic attitudes, including whether they believed their schoolwork was important, whether they enjoyed being at school and whether they felt safe at school. The one perception that has gotten more positive over time, however, is that students increasingly have said their teachers praised them when they worked hard in school. That rate was around 40% in 2016, 50% in 2018 and is at about 62% in 2020.
Perceptions of Risk
According to the Montana DPHHS, perception of risk is “an important determinant in the decision-making process young people go through when deciding whether or not to use alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs.” If the risk of a behavior is perceived as high, logic dictates that the frequency of that behavior will be low.
Over the years, local students have demonstrated a trend of perceiving less and less risk in several drug categories. Student perceptions of regular drinking (one to two drinks a day), binge drinking (five or more drinks at a time, once or twice a week), smoking marijuana, smoking one or more packs of cigarettes a day and using smokeless tobacco as being “moderate” or “great” risks of harm have all decreased.
The PNA only saw 75% of normal participation across the state in 2020, as school administrations scrambled to cope with the emerging COVID-19 health crisis that spring, and as a result some schools weren’t able to complete their assessments. Data from Teton County, however, is mostly complete.
“Schools are a good way to get information across, but parent and peer perceptions are very strong in shaping mindsets of how dangerous these risk factors like drug use, drunk driving and violence are,” said Brewer.
The CARES group agreed to discuss the results of the PNA further at their next meeting. The PNA results for Teton County are available at https://www.bach-harrison.com/montanawebtool/Reports.aspx.