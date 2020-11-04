Warmer temperatures on the Rocky Mountain Front in the last week brought out more hunters, who harvested more elk and white-tailed deer, according to numbers collected at the Fish, Wildlife and Parks check station in Augusta.
The blizzard conditions of opening weekend gave way to 60 degrees and sunny skies by the second weekend of the general big game season, said Brent Lonner FWP wildlife biologist.
“As a result, the total big game harvest is 26% above the 10-year average,” Lonner said. Mule deer numbers, however, remain below the long-term average due to fewer bucks being taken at this point of the season, which is similar to harvest levels of the last couple of years.
The numbers at the Augusta check station — FWP Region 4’s sole biological check station — apply only to a handful of hunting districts on the Rocky Mountain Front.
Elk hunters so far have brought in 84 elk (38 bulls, 37 cows and nine calves) compared to the long-term average of 59 elk. The first weekend there were lower numbers due to a bug snow storm: 11 animals (seven cows and four calves) compared to the 10-year average of nine bulls, seven cows and one calf. During the opening weekend, “the few elk checked over the weekend came primarily from hunting districts 424, 425 and 442,” Lonner said.
Mule deer at the check station have numbered 27 (21 bucks and six does). The long-term average is 41 animals. Included in that number is the first weekend of nine (eight bucks and one doe); for the past 10 years, hunters averaged nine bucks, three does and one fawn on opening weekend.
With whitetails, this year’s count in Augusta stands at 78 (34 bucks, 39 does and five fawns), while the 10-year average is 45. On this year’s opening weekend the count in Augusta was 11 (seven bucks and four does) while the 10-year average was seven bucks, seven does and two fawns.
Looking at the first week of hunting, those who did venture out in the harsh winter conditions brought home fewer deer and elk compared to the past 10 years.
“The overall number of hunters with game was about one-third below the 10-year average,” said Lonner. “Conditions on the Rocky Mountain Front were blizzard-like most of Oct. 24. Tire chains and tow ropes were required items in the hunter’s equipment arsenal. Oct. 25 was better, but snow depth made for difficult hiking.”
The numbers were tallied at FWP’s Augusta check station, which has been in operation for decades; however, starting in 2010 the opener for the general deer and elk season was moved from Sunday to Saturday.
The general deer and elk seasons run through Nov. 29.