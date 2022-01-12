Jan. 2 — 1:22 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 6:39 a.m., deputy investigated report by a Choteau resident of a hit and run accident that caused extensive damage to her vehicle.
— 12:14 p.m., Power ambulance and deputies responded to a report of woman trampled by a horse. The patient was transported to Benefis in Great Falls with Great Falls EMS crew joining the ambulance while en route.
— 2:13 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 311 Ninth Ave. N.W. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 4:22 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 11:15 p.m., deputy spoke with patient BTMC who reported they received injuries due to domestic abuse.
Jan. 3 — 1:47 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 307 Fifth Ave. N.E. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 4:55 a.m., motorist on Interstate 15 reported hitting a deer near the Power exit, killing the deer and totaling the vehicle. Dispatch notified Montana Highway Patrol of the accident.
—1:23 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a dead deer on Secondary Highway 221 causing a traffic concern.
— 9:18 p.m., Sheriff’s Office assisted a Choteau resident who has a no contact order to get needed items to a family member.
— 9:50 p.m., Fairfield resident requested to speak with a deputy regarding an individual threating him and his family.
Jan. 4 — 7:55 a.m., Fairfield resident reported his vehicle had been borrowed by an individual who had not returned said vehicle.
— 9:16 a.m., Choteau resident reported his vehicle had just been stolen in Everett, Washington. The information was given to officials in that region and will be handled by that department.
— 10:23 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Cascade County. The ambulance terminated the call after arrival without transporting the patient.
— 4:36 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Teton Peak Assisted Living and transported one patient to BTMC.
— 9:10 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a dead deer on Secondary Highway 220 causing a traffic concern.
Jan. 5— 3:48 p.m., Montana Highway Patrol, deputies and Choteau ambulance responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Bellview Road. The accident victims refused transport. The Choteau Volunteer Fire Department responded to a small gas leak on the roadway.
— 5:20 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle broken down on Burd Hill on Bellview Road blocking one lane that will not be fixed until the following day.
Jan. 6 — 10:47 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a two-vehicle accident out-of-county on U.S. Highway 89. The accident victims refused transport upon arrival.
— 5:45 p.m., motorist reported hitting a deer on Secondary Highway 220 stating the vehicle is drivable but was unsure if the deer landed in the road.
— 7:42 p.m., a Choteau caller checked with dispatch to see whether the county had a report of the deer that stay in town being shot as she had not seen any deer for a long time.
Jan. 7 — 2:16 a.m., deputy investigated a report of possible assault in Dutton.
— 7:33 p.m., motorist on First Road Northwest and Freezout reported a vehicle with no one inside in the ditch on its side.
— 10:28 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 15 between Brady and Collins. MHP and Dutton ambulance responded with the ambulance released from the accident site without transporting anyone.
— 8:14 p.m., truck driver reported his vehicle had broken down on U.S. Highway 89 and is parked in a private driveway. The driver was unable to make contact with the homeowner but left information in case they contacted the Sheriff’s Office before he got the truck fixed.
Jan. 8 — 8:35 a.m., individual called 9-1-1 and hung up and upon dispatch calling back, it was determined to be a minor who accidently placed the call and there was no emergency.
— 12:41 p.m., individual called 9-1-1 and hung up upon a return call by the Sheriff’s Office it was explained they were having a phone issue and there was no emergency.
— 12:60 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a deer with a possible broken leg near the refuse roll-off site out of Choteau. Upon investigation, deputies requested Fish, Wildlife and Parks be notified.