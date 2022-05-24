The Teton County Council on Aging — the quasi-governmental body that provides funding for services for senior citizens — is asking voters in the June 7 primary election to approve a new property-tax mill levy for up to two mills a year for 10 years.
The new mill levy, if approved would provide about $41,996 in additional revenue if the full two mills were levied.
Sandy Chevalier, the council’s business manager, said in a recent interview that rising costs of food, fuel and other utilities are biting into the operating budget that sustains the senior citizens centers in Choteau, Dutton, Power and Fairfield.
This county has had four active senior centers since 1983. The centers provide a noon meal on weekdays, Meal on Wheels that are delivered to shut-in or homebound seniors, house cleaning services and a respite program which helps caregivers of elderly or disabled people.
The Council employs 14 part-time workers, including the business manager, cooks, a respite provider who is a nurse and house cleaners.
The Council on Aging receives federal, state and county funding for providing these programs and helps fund maintenance on the center buildings as well as paying the wages and payroll taxes. Each of the local centers also raise their own funds to help cover the cost of operating. For example, the Choteau Senior Citizens Center operates a second-hand store called “the Cellarama” to raise additional money for the upkeep of the center.
Chevalier said the Teton County Council on Aging is part of the North Central Area on Aging. This regional organization receives state and federal funding and then provides it to each of the counties in its coverage area, based on services offered and number of people served.
In the current fiscal year, she said, the Teton County Council on Aging had a budget of $227,220, which included $28,462 in local match from a 1.33-mill county levy.
From July 2021 to April 2022, the Choteau Senior Citizens Center served 2,380 home-delivered meals and 2,152 meals at the center. The homemaker service served 118 people and the respite services 179. Senior center activities reached 3,692 people.
In the same time frame, the Fairfield center served 2,224 home-delivered meals and 885 meals at the center plus senior center activities reached another 2,488 people.
In Dutton, the homemaker program served 176 people and the respite services 33. The center delivered 1,128 meals and served 864 meals at the center. Senior center activities reached 1,191 people.
In Power, the center served 1,574 meals in the center and senior center activities reached 1,748 people.
The last two years with the COVID-19 pandemic have made it difficult for seniors to come together and participate in meal programs and socialization services provided by the centers, Chevalier said. “These local centers are a much safer gathering place for these individuals, around people who are more like family, little traveling and exceptional services,” she said.
But with increases in the costs of groceries (up 28% in the past two months), heating and utilities, the centers are all deferring maintenance and upkeep needs of the buildings, all of which were old to start.
Common items that need to be replaced with time include kitchen stoves, furnaces and water heaters, for example, she said. If a furnace in any of the centers went out today, she said, the Council on Aging would have a hard time paying for the replacement.
To address the building and maintenance needs, Chevalier said, the Council would earmark revenue from the new, proposed two-mill levy to pay for building maintenance and repair. Each year a different project would be picked to be funded through the mill levy revenue.
Chevalier said the two-mill levy, if approved, would, for example, raise taxes on a $100,000 home by just $2.70.
Anyone who wants to know more about the Teton County Council on Aging should contact one of the board members: President Diane Sather, Vice President Mona VanDeRiet, Sherrill Nowlin, Bob Konen, Eva Perino, Marcus Raba and Tom Tesch.