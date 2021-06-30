MK Weeden Construction, a Lewistown company, has started work in Cascade County on missile road maintenance and plans to be in Teton County after July 1.
The company is doing roadway reconditioning, aggregate surfacing, aggregate stabilization, grading and drainage on gravel county roads that the U.S. Air Force uses to access missile sites.
Work started in some locations in May, but a spokesman for the company said the work in Teton County won’t start until after July 1 because of restrictions in the contract related to disrupting grizzly bear habitat.
During construction, the company said, it may be necessary to perform single-lane closures to vehicle traffic during construction work hours because of safety concerns. No road delay is expected to last more than 30 minutes at a time. Drivers will see posted signs for work zone locations, that may vary according to scheduled tasks.
MK Weedon published a legal notice in the Choteau Acantha that stated that the company has contracted with the Higgins/Bunn Ranch Partnership of Choteau to purchase up to 60,000 gallons of excess water per day from Deep Creek to be used for compaction and dust control purposes on the missile road project.
The water will be pumped from Deep Creek at a rate of 300 gallons per minute to fill MK Weeden’s water transport truck and be hauled to the surrounding road work areas. Water use should begin in mid-July and run through September. This water has been deemed excess water, as irrigation will not be taking place during this time.
The work is expected to be completed in October, barring unforeseen problems and weather conditions. Construction on certain roads may not take place in one continuous period as there are several phases of construction. Except for special circumstances, normal work hours will be between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday and some weekends if deemed necessary.
The scheduled road work is as follows:
•Southwest of Choteau: Work will begin at the intersection of U.S. Highway 287 and the Bellview Road and will continue for about 14 miles west on the Bellview Road.
•Southwest of Choteau: Work will begin at the intersection of the Bellview Road and the South Bellview Road and will continue for about 12.5 miles on the South Bellview Road.
•Southwest of Choteau: Work will begin at the intersection of U.S. Highway 287 and Jacksons Corner Road and continue west for about 8.3 miles on Jacksons Corner Road.
•Near Augusta: Work will begin at the intersection of Secondary Highway 435 and Smith Creek Road and continue west for about .4 miles on Smith Creek Road.
•Near Augusta: Work will begin at the intersection of U.S. Highway 287 and Dry Creek Road and continue east for about 2.4 miles on Dry Creek Road.
•Near Fort Shaw: Work will begin at the intersection of the Simms Cascade Road and the St. Peter Mission Road and continue east for about 6.3 miles on the Simms Cascade Road.
•Near Fort Shaw: Work will begin at the intersection of U.S. Highway 200 and South Birdtail Road and continue south on South Birdtail Road for 3 miles, east on Leistiko Road for 1.5 miles, and south on Sun River Cascade Road for about 4.5 miles.
•Southwest of Bowmans Corner: Work will begin at the intersection of U.S. Highway 200 and the Stearns-Augusta Road and will continue northwest on the Stearns-Augusta Road for about 5.8 miles.
•Near Castner Falls in Cascade County: Work will begin at the intersection of Secondary Highway 330 and 10 Mile Road and will continue north on 10 Mile Road for about 6.75 miles.
Anyone with any questions about the roadwork can call MK Weeden Construction at 406-538-3726.