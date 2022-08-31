Aug. 21 — 2:39 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 1031 10th St. N.W. and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 4:34 a.m., deputy responded to BTMC to speak with patient to assist in retriev-ing personal property from their residence.
— 6:07 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 7:36 a.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a Power resident who was said to not be in good health and could not be reached by a family member.
— 9:30 a.m., Power resident reported a suspicious object at the Power dumpsite.
— 10:44 a.m., motorist reported a truck hauling hay repeatedly failing to stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 89 and the Fairfield/Simms cut across.
— 2:20 p.m., Choteau ambulance transferred a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 6:41 p.m., motorist reported a big truck driving all over the road on Interstate 15 near the Dutton exit.
— 7:33 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a potentially underage driver in the school parking lot.
— 8:14 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 933 U.S. Highway 89 and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 11:07 p.m., motorist reported a vehicle on Interstate 15 that was shining bright lights on other vehicles and almost running them off the road.
Aug. 22 — 3 p.m., Choteau ambulance, Choteau Volunteer Fire Department, depu-ty and Montana Highway Patrol responded to a car accident on Secondary Highway 221.
— 5:15 p.m., Choteau resident reported an electric fence wire on the outside of a chain link fence where kids walk by on Eighth Avenue Southwest.
— 7:40 p.m., Choteau resident reported at least 100 head of buffalo running loose by his place on Pishkun Canal Road that had torn down fences and mixed with his cows.
— 9:01 p.m., Choteau resident reported a possible lightning-caused fire off U.S. Highway 221.
— 9:16 p.m., Choteau VFD responded to a power pole that was possibly sparking and causing a fire at 602 Third Ave. S.W. NorthWestern Energy was notified of the prob-lem.
— 9:45 p.m., Choteau VFD responded to a possible lightning-caused fire off Teton Canyon Road.
Aug. 23 — 2:03 a.m., deputy responded to a report of a fire approximately three miles east of Interstate 15 near Brady. Dutton VFD responded to the fire, which was de-termined to be in Pondera County.
— 3:12 a.m., Dutton VFD responded to a fire south of Dutton on the ridge. The Power VFD was also paged but told to return to their hall prior to arrival, as the fire was quickly extinguished.
— 10:58 a.m., motorist reported a rock coming off a flatbed truck and breaking a windshield of a vehicle on U.S. Highway 89.
— 3:46 p.m., deputy assisted with a family matter in Power.
— 4:49 p.m., Choteau resident reported items taken from his property.
Aug. 24 — 5:25 a.m., a Security Forces member from the U.S. Air Force reported a missing item from the H-3 missile site.
— 6:17 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 2244 U.S. Highway 89 and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 11:03 a.m., Choteau city worker requested a deputy as someone was threaten-ing on the phone.
— 5:34 p.m., deputy assisted a motorist in getting home to their residence just out-side of the county on Secondary Highway 219.
— 7:09 p.m., Choteau resident reported a bus parked outside of a Choteau busi-ness that doesn’t appear to have anyone around with lights flashing for an extended time.
— 7:48 p.m., Cascade County requested Fairfield ambulance to Fort Shaw for a medical emergency. The patient was later transported by Mercy Flight to Benefis.
Aug. 25 — 8:50 a.m., Fairfield resident reported possible vandalism.
— 9:04 a.m., Glacier County served an arrest warrant for Teton County.
— 11:17 a.m., deputies were requested to be on the lookout for a vehicle that had been involved in a hit-and-run accident near the Ice Cream Parlor in Choteau.
— 11:38 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from Beehive Homes to BTMC.
— 3:36 p.m., deputy responded to a report of a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner in Choteau.
— 7:50 p.m., Choteau resident reported a dirt bike being driven off Third Avenue Southwest.
Aug. 26 — 2:38 a.m., Dutton resident reported a suspicious vehicle near the Dut-ton/Brady Public Schools.
— 7:55 a.m., deputy was requested to check on the welfare of a Dutton resident who made suicidal comments.
— 11:29 a.m., vandalism was reported at Choteau Elementary School.
— 9:44 p.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a man who had fallen at 219 Central Ave. and transported the patient to Great Falls Clinic Hospital.
— 4:36 p.m., livestock at large on the Secondary Highway 220 was reported.
Aug. 27 — 2:26 p.m., Dutton resident reported being harassed.
— 7 p.m., Choteau resident reported being attacked by a dog.
— 7:40 p.m., motorist reported cows on Secondary Highway 220.
From Aug. 21-27, deputies issued a citation for no insurance, and warnings for no brake lights, expired plates and speeding.