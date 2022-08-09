Bynum is the place to be on Saturday, Aug. 13, for the “Bynum (If You Got ‘Em)” music festival at JD’s Wildlife Sanctuary.
Organized by Dawn Anderson of Butte and Izaak Opatz of Missoula in partnership with JD’s Wildlife Sanctuary owners Lisa White and Jonna Arnold, the music festival now in its third year will start at 4 p.m.
There is no charge but a $20 donation is suggested. Space around the tavern is available for camping for this family friendly event.
Originally from Whitefish, Opatz is a “mountain man” who used to compose melodies in his head while working on a trail crew in Glacier National Park. He then decided to take his music on the road, and has had the opportunity to share the stage with artists such as Jackson Browne and James McMurty. Opatz takes a country style and peppers it with inflections of jazz and punk to make a unique sound. He plays with a band from Los Angeles, California.
Anderson is the music director for KBMF Radio at Montana Tech in Butte and has friends in the music scene across Montana and in the region. She was the longtime host of the Grassroots Show on KBGA-Missoula for a decade before moving to Butte about three years ago.
Several years ago, she and Opatz were having dinner at the Rose Room in Pendroy and came up with the idea to do a music festival in rural Montana. They selected Bynum and partnered with JD’s Wildlife Sanctuary to offer the first “Sub Rosa Weirdfest” concert in July 2019. They weren’t able to do the concert in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but were back in 2021 and are happy to be performing again in 2022.
This year’s lineup includes the Lucky Valentines, a husband and wife duo from Fort Benton; Prison Baby, a country music cover band from Butte; Opatz and his band; Nathan M. Godfrey and Mike Tod from Calgary, Alberta; Tift Merritt of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Prison Baby musician Eric Haywood, playing pedal steel guitar; Austin Leonard Jones of Ojai, California, a low-fi pop and country musician who will play with Opatz’s band and had a new album drop in late July; and Junior, an all-woman band from Missoula featuring the talents of Caroline Keys, Hermina Jean and Jenny Lynn.
Anderson said the festival is an opportunity for musicians to learn more about rural Montana and for rural Montana to hear a wide variety of performers.
“It’s just been an effort to get Montana and particularly rural Montana on the map and get performers thinking about the possibility of coming to Montana to play,” Anderson said, adding that this concert will offer country music, old-time songs, original and cover songs and more.
Godfrey and Tod, for example, form an acoustic folk duo hearkening back to simpler times of cowboy songs around the fire, ragtime tempos and the old family ballads of Appalachia. They use a variety of instruments to create their retro sound, including resonator guitar, banjo, mandolin and “banjolin.”
Jones, who is a Texas native, just released “Dead Calm,” a nine-track album that “channels his eclectic talent into a melancholy country groove,” according to a review on www.submithub.com.
Prison Baby will play mostly country western cover songs. This band is in the lineup in response to comments from people who attended last year’s festival and wanted more country music, Anderson said.
She said she’s happy to have the Lucky Valentines coming from Fort Benton. They will draw family members from Choteau and Fairfield, and she is pleased to be able to highlight musicians from this area.
The Lucky Valentines is made up of the duo of Shaun and Jamie Carrier. They have been playing together for 11 years and released their second studio album, “Horses,” in 2020.
Their songs blend folk melodic sensibilities and tight harmonies. Shaun sometimes uses a thirdhand suitcase as a kick drum, and the rotary phone from Jamie’s father’s shop as a mic, according to their website. Jamie blends classical violin with folk passion.
They have played hundreds of live shows together and have been featured on MTPR’s Musician Spotlight, at Austin’s Iconic Hole in the Wall Cafe, the side stage of Red Ants Pants Music Festival, and are slated to be one of the acts on PBS’s 11th and Grant in its next season.
According to her website, performer Tift Merritt wanted to be a writer until her father taught her guitar chords and Percy Sledge songs. In her 20-year career, she has toured around the world with her sonic short stories and garnered a reputation for making her own way and setting an interesting artistic table.
The New Yorker magazine calls her “the bearer of a proud tradition of distaff country soul that reaches back to artists like Dusty Springfield and Bobbie Gentry.” Singer songwriter Emmylou Harris calls her “a diamond in a coal mine.”
Merritt collects artist interviews about process and integrity on The Spark radio show for Carolina Performing Arts. A regular contributor to the Oxford American, she lives in North Carolina with her daughter Jean.
Anderson said response to the previous concerts has been overwhelmingly positive. “The support from Teton County has been huge, and we appreciate it. The gals at JD’s are super easy to work with,” Anderson said.
JD’s will serve food and drinks throughout the night of the festival. There are two lots available for tent camping, for no additional charge. People are also free to bring RV’s and campers, but no hookups are available.
This year, Anderson said, the organizers have hired a dedicated sound technician and a stage manager who will help the concert run more smoothly.
Artist Somer Hahm of Fairbanks, Alaska, has designed the promotional poster for the third year. This year’s poster features a dinosaur piloting an old-fashioned flying machine above Main Street in Bynum.
Anderson said last year, when they were setting up for the festival, someone flew over Bynum in a glider, passing right in front of the moon. That scene was the inspiration for this year’s poster.
Last year’s festival brought people from all over who would never have otherwise come to Bynum, Anderson said. They loved the Montana Dinosaur Center and the Rock Shop, she said. This year concert goers will also be able to visit Big Sky Pottery, a new art studio on Main Street right across from the bar in the former Purkett’s Grocery Store. Fairfield artist Andy Watson has opened the shop, which sells pottery, paintings, beverages and snacks.
Anderson said last year’s concert drew people from Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Great Falls and other communities.
Arnold with JD’s Wildlife Sanctuary said the concert also brought in tourists who were traveling on U.S. Highway 89 and saw all the vehicles parked at the bar, then stopped to investigate. “It’s exciting for one because most of the people don’t know where Bynum is,” she said last week. The other cool thing was that tourists from California, Louisiana, Maryland and New York stopped, she added.
“It’s just cool meeting new people, seeing new faces and seeing old faces as well,” Arnold said, adding that some have come every year the concert has been offered.