Sara Mayben is now serving as acting forest supervisor for the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest with the retirement of Bill Avey, the previous forest supervisor, on Dec. 31.
“I am grateful that I’ve been able to spend almost all of my long career in Montana and have worked with some outstanding folks, both in and out of the Forest Service,” Avey said in a news release. “My decade here as forest supervisor was extremely gratifying as we completed a new Forest Plan, consolidated two forests which helped get more resources on the ground and led through some difficult fire years. With the new plan and our ongoing work in fuels reduction and community service, I believe the Forest is set up well for continued success.”
Avey said Mayben will do a great job as acting forest supervisor and described her as “courageous, smart and dedicated.” Catherine Pinegar, who has led the office’s successful recreation, engineering and timber programs will serve as the acting deputy forest supervisor.
Mayben has served as the deputy forest supervisor for the Forest since January 2017 and served as acting forest supervisor last summer. Before coming to Montana, she led as a district ranger in Fairplay, Colorado, and a renewable resource staff officer in Pueblo, Colorado, for the Pike San Isabel National Forest.
Pinegar, currently the operations staff officer on the Forest, oversees engineering, recreation, timber, forestry and GIS for the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
On the east side of the Forest, Kyle Inabnit will be filling in behind Carol Hatfield as the district ranger for the Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs Ranger District, as Hatfield serves as acting deputy forest supervisor for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.
Inabnit grew up in Helena and started his Forest Service career at the Belt Creek Ranger District in the summer of 1999 working in silviculture for two seasons before moving over to fire. He currently serves as the fire management officer for the Rocky Mountain Ranger District. He is anticipated to start in mid-January.
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest stretches over 2.8-million acres through central and north-central Montana. The Forest is comprised of island mountain ranges bisected by the Continental Divide and Missouri River and includes six ranger districts: Lincoln, Helena, Townsend, Judith-Musselshell, Rocky Mountain and Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs and two Forest Supervisor’s offices located in Helena and Great Falls to oversee forest management across 17 counties.