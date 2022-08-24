The Montana Department of Justice on Aug. 18 recognized the Teton County Search and Rescue Unit and Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department for their support to law enforcement during the Erin Holcomb homicide investigation.
Holcomb was found guilty earlier this year of the murder of 22-year-old Trysten Fellers of Fairfield who tried to stop Holcomb from driving intoxicated in May 2021. The agency volunteers helped find the murder weapon, which was a critical piece of evidence in the successful prosecution of Holcomb.
The Teton County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Holcomb but was unable to recover the weapon, a handgun, the night of the crime after Holcomb ditched it somewhere among multiple acres of farmland southwest of Fairfield.
After Teton County Sheriff Keith Van Setten called on the Teton County Search and Rescue team and the Fairfield VFD for support, more than 40 volunteers turned out for an organized grid search of the area. Eventually, Merv Carper of the Fairfield VFD found the murder weapon concealed near an irrigation weir.
“It’s great to see law enforcement agencies and community volunteers working together to bring a criminal to justice,” Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in a news release. “When others step up to help out law enforcement, they are telling criminals in Montana we will not stand for illegal activity, and they will be held accountable.”
Criminal Investigation Division Administrator Bryan Lockerby, who attended the awards ceremony at the Courthouse Annex in Choteau, said, “This is a tremendous example of interagency cooperation and volunteer support. On behalf of the Montana Department of Justice and our investigative agents at DCI, we are grateful for their dedicated work.”
Lockerby and DCI investigator Bruce McDermott made the presentation to the VFD and the search and rescue group. Also attending were Trysten’s parents, Rory and Sonny Fellers, and his grandparents, Karen and Mark Hansen, all of rural Fairfield.
The homicide investigation was conducted jointly by the Teton County Sheriff’s Office and DCI, supported by detectives of the Great Falls Police Department who helped with initial crime scene processing and the Montana Highway Patrol.
Montana Attorney General’s Office attorneys Meghann Paddock and David A. Buchler successfully prosecuted Holcomb during a five-day trial in Choteau in late February and early March 2022. A Teton County jury of nine men and three women found Holcomb guilty of deliberate homicide, and Judge Robert G. Olson sentenced him to 60 years in prison.