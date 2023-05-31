Choteau High School honored 23 senior graduates on Sunday, congratulating the students on reaching this milestone in their formal education and wishing them the best of luck as they pursue their next ventures, which ranged from going to college to going into the U.S. Navy, from becoming an author to animating characters in children’s television, and from becoming a teacher to a veterinary technician.
Welcoming the students and families to the ceremony, Superintendent Jim Baldwin, himself capping off his education career this spring, said 50 years ago he graduated from high school. He shared three points he said he has gleaned over his 47-year career in education with the graduates, telling them to take time to say goodbye to everyone in their class because some they may never see again. “Believe in yourself. Do not let others take you down,” he said, telling them that not everyone who gives them advice has their best interests at heart. And, he said, “remember your manners. You learned that in kindergarten.” He said saying thank you and being polite are essential skills “that will take you much farther in the world than the highest education.”
Principal Matthew Cornelius, clad in a CHS Bulldogs maroon suit, introduced the class and encouraged them to thank all the many people in their lives who helped them earn their high school diplomas. “This is a day marked by a myriad of factions that have worked to get to this moment,” he said.
“You, graduates, represent what this institution, gym and school were made for,” he said. “This faculty in front of you has chosen this livelihood and this profession to mold, direct, counsel, love, punish, cry, teach and clean, for you. This community continually shows unwavering support for us as a school, not simply for the sake of the school itself, but more so for the end goal of molding children through this primary and secondary education that is marked by today’s celebration.”
Class salutatorian Aly Wood, a with grade-point average of 3.92 on a 4.0 scale, said she was “terrified” and was going to keep her speech short. She said time has flown for the students since they started kindergarten and now they are seniors on their last day of being high school students.
“After graduation some of us will go on to college, others to a trade school, and a few straight into the workforce. … We will go on to our next chapters in life, and just think, parents, in a few months you can finally turn their bedrooms into whatever you want.”
Wood will be attending Eastern Wyoming College, majoring in veterinary technology.
She thanked the Choteau Public Schools teachers and staff for “putting up” with the class and for preparing students for the future outside of CHS’s halls, all the parents who never gave up on any of them and her classmates.
“This class will always hold a special place in all of our hearts, and I can’t wait to watch them all succeed,” Wood said. “There will be many challenges ahead of us, but I know that we are a resilient class and we will conquer any and all those challenges.”
Valedictorian Ada Bieler, with a 4.00 GPA, will attend Gonzaga College at Spokane, Washington, to study human physiology. She singled out each of her 22 classmates to thank them for some aspect of their personalities or some action that over the years contributed to the success of the entire class.
She talked about their patience, commonsense, inspiration, kindness, selflessness, leadership, artistic abilities, laughter and more.
“I am very lucky to have been able to surround myself with all of these people every day. However, I think that I am even luckier to have been able to go to this school and be a part of this community,” Bieler said. “The entire town of Choteau has been so good to me for as long as I remember and growing up here will be something that I will cherish forever. I would like to thank the entire community for being instrumental in making me the person that I am today.”
Whether a chance encounter at Rex’s or a cheering crowd at a sporting event, she said, Choteau residents are some of the most supportive people that she has ever met. “Although I am excited to be going to Spokane next year for college, I know that I will miss everything that Choteau has to offer,” she said.
She thanked her coaches, teachers and family for their support through the years.
The CHS seniors invited Choteau High School Class of 1986 graduate and internationally famous Professional Bull Riders Association funnyman Flint Rasmussen to give their commencement address.
Rasmussen, who said this was the third time he has given a commencement address at CHS, said none of the students will remember what he said, but they will remember how they felt when they left high school.
He said he did a little math before his speech, and asked the audience to understand that a 1986 CHS graduate speaking to the Class of 2023, would be like his class, in 1986, listening to a 1949 graduate. “I’m just an old man to these people,” he said.
Rasmussen asked them to reflect on what makes Montana such an amazing state and Choteau such a great community in this state. “This is one of the coolest gymnasiums in the state of Montana,” he said. “Where else do you have a pine ceiling in the gym?” If the hit cable TV series “Yellowstone” filmed a gym scene, it would have to be at Choteau, he said, to laughter.
He also asked the students to reflect on how lucky they are to attend a school with a class whose valedictorian could talk a little bit about each of them. He said the students here are lucky to have gone to a school where they could play sports, sing in choir, play an instrument in band, take part in school plays and more.
When he went away to college at Western Montana College in Dillon, he learned that not everyone gets a chance at that kind of high school experience — an experience that prepared him to follow his passion and become a rodeo entertainer.
He said he thought Power and Dutton were small towns, compared to Choteau. “I was not from a small town in my mind, but being from a small town in reality allowed me to pursue my passions,” he said, encouraging the students to do the same.
To these students, who endured the interruption of their high school years by the COVID-19 pandemic, he asked them to recall how they felt when they missed out on sports, theater events — all and any activities, and encouraged them to find ways to pursue the things that bring them joy.
He also asked them to be gracious winners and gracious losers and to treat people well all the time, because that is what they will be remembered for. He shared a bit of advice from his dad, Stan Rasmussen, who told him: be careful of whose toes you step on because they may be connected to a rear end you might have to kiss someday.
He also recalled growing up in Choteau in the 1970s and 1980s, riding his bike everywhere, swimming and playing baseball and hunting gophers. “Everything I am comes from growing up in a rural area,” he said, adding that Montana is a beautiful state where everyone from Ekalaka to Eureka is a different version of Montana. Even as the state changes, he said, it is still Montana, and students should always treasure growing up here.
“I would hope you guys take pride in Montana,” he said.
During the commencement program, the CHS band played a processional and the national anthem. Music teacher Lorran Depner conducted a group of seniors, who sang, “Good Riddance/I Hope You Had the Time of Your Life.” The students also passed out carnations to their loved ones.
Choteau School Board Chairman Levi Hodgskiss, with help from fellow board member Joe Haas, handed out diplomas. Haas presented his own son, Matthew, with his diploma and a hug.