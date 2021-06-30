The Choteau Independence Day activities on July 2, 3 and 4 include class reunions, a parade, an obstacle course race, a rodeo, an art and craft show, a community band concert, a 5K/1-mile fun run, a brew fest and a mixer with a dance band at the Choteau Rodeo Grounds to name a few events.
After most of the regular Independence Day events were canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Choteau Chamber of Commerce, the American Legion, the Soroptimists and other organizations are planning to treat community members and visitors with a big, splashy traditional 4th of July celebration this week.
The following events and activities are planned:
Fireworks Sales
The Choteau Booster Club’s fireworks stand opened on June 25 and will be open through 10 p.m. on July 4 (opening at noon on July 4). Curbside pickup is available if buyers call their order in to Christina McCollom at 406-590-2443. New this year will be roman candles and bottle rockets which are now legal in the state. The Booster Club says it has limited quantities on some products because of shortages so people are encouraged to shop early. All profits from the fireworks sales benefit Choteau Public Schools.
Car Show
J.D.’s Wildlife Sanctuary II in Bynum is inviting everyone who’s in the area for the 4th of July celebration to come out for a car show on June 30, starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be discount meals and prizes for participants.
Class Reunions
The Choteau High School classes of 1980 and 1981 will hold their reunion dinner at the Stage Stop Inn Convention Center, starting at 5 p.m. on July 2. The event will be open to the public at 8 p.m. and everyone is welcome to come and visit.
The CHS class of 2001 will hold its 20-year reunion on July 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the home of classmate Annie (Zion) Olson. Class members and their families will enjoy a brunch and a Bloody Mary bar.
Kick-off Beer Garden
The Choteau Chamber of Commerce on July 2 will host a kick-off beer garden in the Choteau City Park on the east side of the Choteau Pavilion from 5 to 7 p.m. Various beer and other alcoholic beverages will be for sale. There is no admission charge and no music at this event.
Food and Drink Specials
The Log Cabin Cafe will offer its Independence Day special on July 2, 3 and 4, serving from noon until gone, daily. The special will include a pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw and potato salad. On July 4, a breakfast buffet will be served from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The American Legion Club on July 3 will be open at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m., the Club BBQ food truck will be at the Club, selling various smoked meats. On July 4, the Legion Club will be open at 8 a.m., serving a Bloody Mary and Caesar Bar, and the Club BBQ food truck will be serving breakfast and lunch items, starting at 8 a.m.
Bylers Bakery will have special hours on July 3, open from 6 a.m. to noon. They will be serving sausage gravy and biscuits for breakfast and will have lots of cookies and doughnuts for sale.
Holiday Swimming Pool Schedule
Choteau Lions Swimming Pool Manager Dru Hanson announced last week that the pool will be closed on July 3 because there are only two lifeguards available to work and that is not enough to safely guard the pool. The pool will also be closed on July 4. On June 5, there will not be 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. lap swimming but the regular schedule will be in effect for the rest of the day.
Summer Festival
The Choteau Soroptimists’ Choteau Summer Festival, an art and craft fair, will be held in the City Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 3. The Summer Festival will be set up in the northern half of the City Park. Showcased will be regional artists and crafts people, including painters, woodworkers, jewelry makers and furniture crafters, many of them specializing in made-in-Montana goods. Concession stands will sell candy, beverages and a lunch plate, and there will be activities for children.
Keg Hockey
The Choteau Volunteer Fire Department with help from the Chamber of Commerce will hold a keg hockey tournament on July 3 starting at 10 a.m. on Second Street Northwest between Main Avenue North and First Avenue Northwest. Teams of two or more people can register for $20 a team at the Choteau City Office through July 2. The VFD will also take registration before the 10 a.m. start on the competition site. Teams will compete in rounds to see whose group can win the battle of pushing an empty aluminum keg with the stream of water from a charged fire hose. This will be a cool, wet, family-friendly activity. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top teams, and all registration fees will be given back to the winners.
Community Band
The Choteau Community Band will perform a summer concert in the City Park from noon to 1 p.m. on July 3. Community members are invited to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the efforts of musicians of all ages under the direction of conductor and trombone player Fred Gnojek and guest conductor Dana Burt. Musicians from throughout the area take part in this band, which starts practice in June and practices twice a week to prepare for the concert in the City Park, to play in the July 4th parade and to play from 1 to 2 p.m. at the rodeo grounds.
Duck Races
At 1 p.m. on July 3 the Soroptimists will launch their “duck races” on Spring Creek. Duck race tickets will be on sale in the park and can also be purchased in advance at select local businesses, including Country Hallmark and at Rex’s.
Tickets are available for $10 per duck and the proceeds go toward community projects. Ticket holders need not be present to win. The first-place duck will win $750, second place $500 and third place $250. The “three-minute duck” of all free-flowing ducks will win $50. There will also be heat winner prizes awarded.
Rodeo Slack
The Choteau American Legion Post and Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion invited everyone to attend the “slack” session of the rodeo, starting at noon on July 3 at the Choteau Rodeo Grounds. Admission is free and there will be beverage sales. Slack performances will include some rough stock bucking and timed events including barrel racing, breakaway roping, team roping and steer wrestling.
Got Grit
Choteau’s 10th “Got Grit” obstacle course challenge will start at 2 p.m. on July 3. Registration forms are available at the Choteau Acantha and from race organizers Carla May (406-590-4033) and Ann Funk (406-590-0029). Race-day registration is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the City Park. Pre-registration is $30 per person with a shirt, $15 without a shirt or $90 for a family of three with three shirts. Further discounts for larger families are also available. Race-day registration is $35 per person with a shirt; $20 per person without a shirt; and $95 for a family of three with three shirts.
This event is being held as a fundraiser by the Choteau club volleyball team. Those planning to take part should be prepared to get wet and muddy. Obstacles will include rope climb, cargo net climb, ground clearance crawl, sprints, tire drills, tire tumble, wheelbarrow push, and more. The course is located in the city.
Brew Fest
The Chamber of Commerce will host its sixth brew fest in the City Park from 4 to 8 p.m. This event will include a variety of microbrew vendors, food vendors and live music by various local artists. Admission is free. Everyone is invited to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy a casual gathering great for visiting with friends and family in town for the celebration.
Rodeo Mixer and Music
The Choteau American Legion Post and Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion invite everyone 21 years old and older to attend their rodeo mixer, starting at 6 p.m. at the Choteau Rodeo Grounds. The Legion Rodeo Committee members and other Legion, Auxiliary and Sons members will be on hand and the Nick Crawford band will start playing at 7 p.m.
There will be free admission and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be sold. No outside beverages will be allowed, and there will be food vendors.
Let Freedom Run
Grizzly Activity Inc. is sponsoring Let Freedom Run 5K and 1-mile fun runs on July 4. Both races will start on First Street Northeast on the north side of the Choteau City Park. The races are open to all ages. Pre-registration forms are available at the Choteau Acantha. Race-day registration will start at 6:30 a.m. on the northwest corner of the Choteau City Park.
Registration is $15 per person 13 and older without a shirt; $20 per person 13 and older with a race shirt; and $15 for extra T-shirts. Children 12 and younger run free.
For more information, call Melody Martinsen at 466-2403 or email her at acantha@3rivers.net.
Parade
The Choteau Chamber of Commerce 4th of July parade starts at 10 a.m. on July 4 so get a good seat on Main Avenue to view the cleverly-crafted floats, the horsemen and horsewomen, and the kids’ decorated bikes, tricycles and wagons.
Theme-floats wanting to be judged need to pay a $5 entry fee and to be in line for judging at the Teton County Courthouse on Main Avenue South by 9 a.m. Prizes for theme floats will be $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place. Chamber members have donated the money for the prizes.
Parade organizers are asking the public not to park on Main Avenue during the parade because the vehicles narrow the traffic path and obscure others’ views of the parade.
This year’s parade theme is “Sweet Land of Liberty,” and parade grand marshals are Choteau first responders for law enforcement, emergency medical services, fire and the staff and volunteers who have worked with the Teton County Health Department to keep the community safe during the pandemic and who have scheduled dozens of vaccination clinics to make sure everyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine is able to get it.
The parade will only make one pass down Main Avenue, starting at the Courthouse and going north. At the intersection with Seventh Avenue Northwest, the parade will turn on to Seventh Avenue and will proceed south until turning right onto Fourth Street Northwest so that the parade can pass by Benefis Teton Medical Center, treating long-term care residents to their own viewing of the parade wtihout having to leave their campus. The parade will demobilize at the Choteau High School student parking lot. For more information on the parade, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 466-5316 or Parade Chairman Chris Hindoien at 406-564-2190.
Steak Fry
Volunteers with the Choteau Chamber of Commerce will feed a park full during the steak fry at the Choteau Pavilion, starting at 11 a.m. The menu includes steak, potatoes, coleslaw and hotdogs. Steak plates cost $15 each while hotdog plates cost $8. Tickets are sold at the door.
Legion Rodeo
The American Legion Post and Auxiliary will put on their 75th annual rodeo at the rodeo grounds. The rodeo, starting at 2 p.m., will feature about two hours of this rough and tumble sport. Food, beverage and snack concessions will be available. The rodeo will again feature an “instant replay” big screen. Tickets are available from Front Range Supply or by calling 406-564-3239. Tickets cost $17 for reserved grandstand seats, $13 for adult general admission and $8 for child general admission.
Fireworks
At dark, a fireworks display on airport hill, ignited by the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department, caps off this Independence Day tribute. The $12,000 fireworks display is paid for by community donations and proceeds from fundraisers. Donations are always needed and can be sent to the Choteau Fireworks Fund, in care of the City of Choteau, P.O. Box 619, Choteau, MT 59422.