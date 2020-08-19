The Choteau Chamber of Commerce has received a $10,000 state nonprofit grant through the federal CARES Act’s $1.2 billion grant to Montana and will use the funding to replace the $4,900 from Chamber fundraisers that were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the 4th of July fireworks fundraiser.
Chamber President Steve Dogiakos said $4,900 is the amount the Chamber usually nets from the 3rd of July beer and music fest in the City Park and the 4th of July steak fry at the Choteau Pavilion.
The remaining $5,100 has been donated to the Choteau 4th of July fireworks fund to replace part of the revenue that the canceled fireworks fundraiser would have generated last April. That account now has a balance of $9,526. About $15,000 is needed for the fireworks show which caps off the community 4th of July celebration. Donations can be made by sending checks to the Choteau City Office, P.O. Box 619, or going online to the Choteau Chamber of Commerce page at www.choteauchamber.com.
The Chamber in July canceled the brews and music fest with the hope of rescheduling the event for Labor Day weekend. Dogiakos said the chamber board discussed the event again and now plans to cancel it for this year.
Chamber Secretary Tom Frownfelder said attendance would have to be limited to 50 people with social distancing and it would be hard for the Chamber to make any money given that limitation and other expenses. A liquor license for the event would cost $800, he said. Another option would be to have the Choteau Country Club use its license, but then the Country Club would take the revenue from the liquor sales. Also, he said, the Chamber does not have a band lined up to perform at the event and has not talked to the Teton County Health Department about a COVID-19 plan for the fest.
Dogiakos said he hopes the Chamber will be able to hold a different event later this year, and said anyone with ideas is welcome to contact him.
In other business during the brief meeting at the Choteau Pavilion on Aug. 12, Dogiakos said the Chamber is working on replacing a Choteau-area representative on the Central Montana Tourism Board.
Kim Barker, whose family operates JJJ Wilderness Outfitters out of Augusta, is resigning from the board and needs to be replaced. Dogiakos said he plans to ask a Choteau outfitter to serve in that position.
Two others who represent this area on the board are Barbara Bouma, co-owner of the Stage Stop Inn, and Stacia Martineau Coverdell, who is the assistant director at the Two Medicine Dinosaur Center in Bynum.
Chamber members unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the Choteau Area Port Authority and the Choteau Tourism Business Improvement District to share the costs and work of maintaining the Visit Choteau website (www.visitchoteaumt.com).
Under this agreement, all three organizations will share costs for the domain, hosting and other expenses such as photo rights with annual costs of up to $400. Dogiakos will continue to host the website and pay for the domain name annually. Dogiakos and Frownfelder will make minor updates to the site and add links and events along with other activities.
If a substantial redesign of the website is needed, all three organizations will agree to the necessary work and costs.
The three organizations will review the agreement every year.
Chamber member Peggy Guthrie asked the organization to consider reviving some form of “welcome wagon” to greet new residents and new businesses in Choteau.
She also said she is now active with the Choteau Arts studio, and the nonprofit that supports fine and performing arts plans to open a made-in-Montana arts shop in its studio at 204 Main Ave. N. She said the studio board plans to open the shop in time for the Chamber’s Christmas Stroll in early December.
The next Chamber meeting will be a community roundtable on Sept. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Choteau Country Club. Chamber will provide appetizers and there will be a no-host bar. All Choteau organizations that put on 4th of July events are encouraged to come and work out the celebration schedule as well as provide other events that they put on throughout the year. This allows Chamber to submit the dates of Choteau events at no cost to the Central Montana travel planner.
Reviewing coming events in Choteau, Dogiakos reminded members that the Rocky Mountain Front Farmers Market is being held Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Visitors Center parking lot and Charley Yeager is working with Black Eagle Productions to put on a broncs, barrels and breakaway rodeo in Choteau on Aug. 16.
The Choteau Ranch Rodeo, typically held over Labor Day weekend, has been canceled for this year, he said.
Choteau Public Schools are reconvening for in-person classes on Aug. 26, with fall sports of football and volleyball scheduled. The school board was slated to meet Aug. 18 to determine whether fans would be allowed to attend those events or whether they would be limited to players and officials because of the COVID-19 concern.