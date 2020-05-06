April 26 — 12:47 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Cascade County at 34 Knapstad Road with the patient refusing transport upon arrival.
April 27 — 2:49 p.m., medical personnel at Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau reported treating a patient who had been bitten by a dog.
— 3:25 p.m., Choteau resident noted there had been a crew working in the alley, which possibly caused a partial loss of power and a bad odor in her residence.
— 3:48 p.m., Choteau Volunteer Fire Department responded to a hay fire that started on a trailer on Highway 220.
— 5:51 p.m. deputy gathered information on an accident that happened in Cascade County involving a motorist whose vehicle was damaged by flying debris from a passing vehicle.
April 28 — 7:49 a.m., deputy assisted the manager of Skyline Lodge with a resident at the facility.
— 8:05 a.m., Fairfield VFD assisted with preparing a landing zone in a parking lot in Fairfield for Mercy Flight to transport a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 9:07 a.m., BTMC medical crew requested a patient transport to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 3:37 p.m., Fairfield VFD responded to a out-of-control grass fire off First Lane Southeast.
— 6:27 p.m., Choteau VFD and NorthWestern Energy responded to a gas line break at 36 Fourth Ave. S.W.
— 7:18 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 615 Fifth Ave. N. and transported a patient to Great Falls Clinic.
April 29 — 12:31 a.m., deputies assisted with a possible domestic abuse case in Choteau. The Choteau ambulance crew responded and provided medical attention on site with the patient refusing transport.
— 3:38 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergencyt in Choteau and transported the patient to BTMC.
— 10:30 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 12:22 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported another patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 2:44 p.m., Cascade County requested mutual aid from Power VFD for an out-of-control agricultural burn off Interstate 15.
— 4:33 p.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a minor vehicle accident at the Dutton dump site and assessed the medical condition of a patient but did not transport.
April 30 — 6:36 a.m., deputy investigated activities in Dutton involving a case.
— 1:52 p.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 18 Central Ave. N. and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 2:06 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a bike accident at First Street Northeast and Fourth Avenue and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 2:42 p.m., Choteau VFD responded to an out-of-control crop fire at 10th Lane Northwest and 23rd Road Northwest.
May 1 — 6:56 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 424 Seventh Ave. N.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 8:40 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from 606 First Ave. S.W. to BTMC.
— 8:56 p.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a medical emergency on the Frontage Road. Mercy Flight was requested and cancelled before flight, and the patient refused transport by ambulance.
— 10:21 p.m., Fairfield ambulance crew provided an agency assist with a medical emergency in Cascade County, transporting the patient to the Simms football field to meet Mercy Flight.
— 10:47 p.m., BTMC requested a patient transported to Benefis via ambulance.
May 2 — 8:09 a.m., two deputies took a man into custody at a residence southwest of Fairfield who was associated with an active case.
— 9:38 a.m., Choteau VFD responded to a kitchen fire at a Choteau residence. Fairfield VFD was paged for mutual aid but cancelled before leaving Fairfield.
—1:30 p.m., deputy responded to a possible burglary and theft in Choteau. The items reported as stolen were later found after being misplaced.
— 1:54 p.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a medical emergency on Main Street and transported a patient to Pondera Medical Center in Conrad.
— 2:15 p.m., Fairfield ambulance, Fairfield VFD and Montana Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle accident on Secondary Highway 408. The Fairfield ambulance transported the patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 2:36 p.m., Power ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 1095 Third Road N.E. and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 7:35 p.m., Fairfield VFD responded to a grass and wood debris fire at 239 County Line Road.
From April 26-May 2, deputies issued two citations and two warnings for speeding and one warning for a non-functioning brake light.