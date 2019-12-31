After sitting idle for two ski seasons, Teton Pass Ski Area has reopened and owner Charles Hlavac of Choteau is hoping that skiers and snowboarders in north-central Montana will come and enjoy the uncrowded slopes on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest west of Choteau.
The ski area launched an unadvertised soft opening on the afternoon of Dec. 28 and will now be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 5. After that, the ski area plans to be open Friday through Sunday, same daily hours, through mid-April.
“It was a tremendous effort from many individuals working long hours over the last several months to get to where we are today,” Hlavac said, adding that the process to get the ski area open has entailed great difficulty but with that comes great rewards.
“Getting open was a big deal, and now that we are open, everything seems very manageable,” he said on Monday.
Hlavac said he was inspired by seeing many old, familiar faces on the ski hill Saturday and more on Sunday and said he thanks all the skiers who have supported Teton Pass through the years.
Hlavac said the ski area has 26 runs open with 1,000 vertical feet. The main chairlift and the conveyor lift for the bunny hill are both operating. The No Name expansion area is not open at this time because of lack of snow.
While the ski area has 30 inches of snow, the wind and sun scoured the No Name area out earlier this winter, and it won’t open until new snow falls.
Hlavac said the road to access the ski area is plowed, sanded and in good driving condition while the snow conditions on the mountain are fairly good.
Higher up on the ski area, the snow has held decently, he said, but Teton Pass, like most ski areas across the state, is looking forward to the next snow storm.
“We’ve groomed everything and it’s holding up fine,” he said of the snow.
He said the ski area is selling season passes, and is running a special through Jan. 5 of daily lift tickets at $30 for kids and adults and rental packages at $20.
The ski area doesn’t have a website up and running, but its Facebook page (search for Teton Pass Ski Resort) is the best place to go for up-to-date information.
Hlavac said he is still hiring personnel for the ski season and has jobs for lift operators, ski patrol, ski instructors, servers, cooks, rental shop clerks and more. Anyone interested in working there this winter should call him at the ski area at 466-2209 or email him at charleshlavac@gmail.com.
Because the ski area is not fully staffed, Hlavac said, there are a few amenities missing temporarily: there are no ski lessons offered at this time; the lodge kitchen is only serving a limited menu of pizza, burgers and chili; and the lounge is not serving any alcoholic beverages because the ski area’s state liquor license is still in the process of being transferred.
Hlavac said the ski area had about 30 skiers come up on Saturday and on Sunday “we had a full parking lot,” he said, adding, “We had a good operational day.”
Hlavac, who managed the ski area from 2010 to 2017, purchased the Teton Pass Ski Area Inc. from owner Nick Wood of New Zealand and several other investors in September 2019 for an undisclosed price.
Wood had closed the area in December of 2017, saying the resort did not make money, and he and his partners, after suffering other financial setbacks, could not afford to open it for the 2017-18 season.
Wood listed the ski area for sale, originally asking $3 million for the resort, operated on a 402-acre forest special-use permit. The resort includes three lifts, a lodge with a restaurant and liquor license, a ski gear rental shop and several outbuildings. Wood later dropped his asking price to $375,000.
Hlavac has been working with the U.S. Forest Service since he purchased the ski area assets to obtain a new special use permit for operating the ski resort. The process has been complicated by several factors including a concern about avalanche control rounds on the ski slopes (which has been addressed with all explosive materials accounted for); the need for Wood to file certain tax documents for the Teton Pass Ski Area Inc. with the Montana Department of Revenue; and the environmental consequences of a diesel fuel overfill that happened in 2013 but only came to light in 2018, when it was reported by a former ski area employee.
Originally, Hlavac was working with the USFS to obtain a new special-use permit, but now it appears as though he will retain the existing 25-year permit, which was issued to the Teton Pass Ski Area Inc. that he now owns, and that he will continue working in January with the USFS on amendments to the special-use permit.
Hlavac continues to work with the USFS and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to finalize a plan for him to mitigate the pollution left by the fuel overfill this summer.
Hlavac came to Choteau as a 15-year-old and worked at Teton Pass through high school, starting in 1999. After graduating from Choteau High in 2003, he attended Montana Tech, earning a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 2007. He then worked full-time for the USFS in multiple western states and spent two years working as a civilian aerospace engineer for the U.S. Navy in San Diego, California, before returning to Choteau in 2010.
Recently, Hlavac has opened his own business as a tree trimmer (Wind Mountain Tree Service) and started another business, Steepwater Engineering, consulting on chairlift design and installation for ski areas across the country.
Consultant Claire Humber with SE Group, the engineering and consulting firm that did a feasibility study on the ski area, said Teton Pass could comfortably accommodate 530 skiers per day. The last season it was open, she said, the use rate was only 17% where it would need to be at 25% to 35% to be financially viable.
A ski area this size should be generating about $500,000 in revenue, paying out about $400,000 in expenses and have about 15,000 skier days, she said, noting that the area’s previous season-high of 7,000 skier days is less than half of what would be needed for financial stability.