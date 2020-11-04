Oct. 25 — 12 p.m., Choteau resident reported a possible trespasser in her garage.
— 12:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was informed of a traffic concern on Second Avenue West where a car was parked in the opposite lane of traffic.
— 7:43 p.m., Choteau resident expressed concern for the welfare of a neighbor’s dog.
Oct. 26 — 7:27 a.m., dispatch notified Montana Highway Patrol of a single-vehicle accident involving a deer on U.S. Highway 89.
— 11:09 a.m., Collins resident reported the theft of a four-wheeler.
— 1:38 p.m., Dutton mayor reported an individual plowing the city streets who was not authorized to provide this service.
— 2:30 p.m., Fairfield resident reported possible fraud involving a banking transaction.
— 6:08 p.m., Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials were notified of an injured swan in Choteau.
— 6:09 p.m., Choteau resident reported trespassers on private property allegedly causing damage to a fence while hunting on the land.
Oct. 27 — 8:11 a.m., MHP, Dutton Volunteer Fire Department and ambulance responded to a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 15 near Dutton.
— 12:50 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a single-vehicle no-injury accident with the vehicle in the irrigation canal on County Line Road and Third lane Northeast.
— 1:18 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from Benefis Teton Medical Center to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 3:55 p.m., Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist.
— 5:06 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an unwanted person at 24 10th Lane N.E. out of Power.
— 6:57 p.m., Dutton resident reported her young son had accidently dialed 9-1-1.
Oct. 28 — 5:16 a.m., Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist and checked on the welfare of a Dutton resident.
— 9:26 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 513 Third Ave. SW and transported the patient to BTMC.
— 10:53 a.m., Choteau resident reported an abandoned vehicle on Second Street N.E.
— 1:30 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 1:56 p.m., Choteau resident reported a male outside of the Choteau Post Office and a Main Street business causing a disruption.
— 5:44 p.m., Pondera County requested assistance from Teton County Sheriff’s Office and MHP in locating a vehicle reportedly driving at a high speed on Interstate 15.
Oct. 29 — 7:27 a.m., Choteau resident requested assistance with a possibly suicidal man.
— 8:21 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 816 Fourth St. N.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 11:45 p.m., Choteau resident reported the possible theft of items from a private residence.
—12:44 p.m., Sheriff’s Office checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident who could not be reached by a relative.
— 2:32 p.m., Dutton resident reported a suspicious dirt bike in a field off Frontage Road North.
— 5:29 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 9:19/9:22 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received two phone calls reporting a suspicious pickup at the missile silo off U.S. Highway 287.
Oct. 30 — 12:17 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 414 N. Main and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 12:32 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received a report of an individual harassing the Clerk and Recorder’s Office at the Teton County Courthouse.
— 1:30 p.m., Choteau resident reported a possible theft.
— 2:41 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 4:41 p.m., deputy responded to Bynum to assist with an individual making suicidal comments.
— 6:37 p.m., Choteau motorist reported an injured deer on Teton Canyon Road.
— 7:11 p.m., dispatch was notified of an unintentional 9-1-1 call; there was no emergency.
— 10:25 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Cascade County at 13155 Montana Highway 200 and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
Oct. 31 — 1:30 p.m., man was arrested for disorderly conduct stemming from a report by a Choteau resident that they had a confrontation with an individual at the Teton County Courthouse.
— 4:34 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 615 Fifth Road N.E. and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 6:48 p.m., motorist reported being in a two-vehicle accident on Third Street Northeast. The deputy issued a citation for failure to yield when coming out of an alleyway.