The Teton Conservation District, in partnership with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), invites the public to a Natural Resource Issue - Local Working Group (LWG) meeting on March 14 from 7:30-8 a.m. at the Cozy Corner Café in Fairfield.
The Teton Conservation District is made up of seven board members who are actively engaged in farming and ranching. Resource concerns involve soil, water, air, plants, animals and energy. If there are problems on the landscape like soil health, dust, pollinator habitats or water, they could be identified as valid resource concerns. Historically, Teton County has focused on irrigation improvements and range land improvements for plant health and irrigation efficiency.
In April 2021, the Teton Conservation District and NRCS held an outreach meeting to identify the top three resource concerns in Teton County. These were: weeds and erosion, water capture and streambed stabilization away from diversion points (oxbow concerns). Other concerns identified included saline seep recharge/discharge, stock water improvements, runoff erosion, lack of wildlife and wildlife habitat along the Rocky Mountain Front because of depredation, water efficiencies, and lack of pollinator habitat.
Residents are encouraged to attend to discuss natural resource issues important to the local community. The board will solicit ideas on what can be done to address natural resource concerns and identify what funding sources to be used to address those concerns.
Local Work Group attendees should have an interest in agricultural and natural resource issues existing in Teton County. The meeting is open to the public as well as government, livestock, farm and wildlife groups.
Those wishing to submit comments can call the office at 406-466-5722 Ext. 103 or send their written comments on natural resource concerns to the Teton Conservation District, 1102 Main Ave. N., Choteau, MT 59422.