The Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front recently added a pole barn to the farm.
The construction of the 40 by 40-foot barn is the latest project at the farm’s 15.9 acres located on the edge of Fairfield between the Harvest Hills Golf Course and the 3 Rivers Communications shop area. Board secretary Jean Schroeder expressed the board’s appreciation to those who provided funding and those who helped erect the building.
“We have also received a grant to purchase material for the construction of a corral,” Schroeder said. “We hope to raise a few beef to sell at our annual Pheasant Fest fundraiser auction this year.”
Serving on the board in addition to Schroeder are Steve Lettengarver, Cory Copenhaver, Shane Kolwyck, Chelsea Schilling and Liz Anderson.
The group’s most recent fundraiser, a New Year’s Eve bash, was a success. The board thanks Mitch Konen, Joe Thomas, Russ Vincent and Larry Bryant for playing music and those who came out to have fun while supporting Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front (RMF) and the Fairfield Food Pantry.
Schroeder said the Farm in the Dell RMF remains debt free. “We are actively raising funds and pursuing grants for the construction of a home and learning center/shop on the farm,” she said. “Many of the grants we are eligible for require 50% of the funding in hand prior to applying. We continue to move forward raising those base funds.”
The board appreciated those who contribute through their matching employer programs, shopping programs such as Amazon Smile, Smith’s Food and Drug and those who support through donations.
The board invites individuals, organizations or groups to sponsor a fundraiser benefiting Farm in the Dell RMF. “We are available to talk with groups about our mission and brainstorm ways your organization can get involved,” Schroeder said. Plans are already in the works for a golf scramble and garage sale.
The board welcomes individuals and groups looking to provide hands-on assistance, as well. “We have several projects on the horizon, including corral construction, fencing, pump house painting and windbreak fence staining,” she said. They will also need summer help irrigating and mowing on the farm. “Whether you are available one day a week or one day over the summer, your time will be greatly appreciated,” Schroeder added. “We are appreciative of the generous community and donors that support us. Because of you, great things are happening.”
Farm in the Dell RMF supports adults with intellectual disabilities from the area along the Rocky Mountain Front. “We want to have a home for them so they can remain actively living, working and contributing to these communities they love,” Schroeder said. “We invite you to join us in supporting these individuals, our neighbors, as we continue to take care of our own.”
Farm in the Dell RMF is planning additional opportunities this year to educate people about its mission. They hope to see everyone out and about during parade time in area communities.
The board asks anyone interested in helping in any way to feel free to reach out to them for more information or to share ideas. Board members may be contacted individually or volunteers can call 406-590-2744 or 406-781-1688.