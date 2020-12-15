The Choteau United Methodist Church and Pastor Julie King invite congregation and community members whose hearts need healing to stop by the church on Dec. 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. for a “Blue Christmas”/Longest Night observation.
“This year has been a difficult year for everyone,” King said. “As we enter the holiday season, not everyone feels bright and cheery. So many people are living with the loss of a loved one, depression, health concerns, broken relationships, loneliness, or just need to step away from the chaos of the season.”
Monday, Dec. 21, is the winter solstice or longest night of the year. Those in need are invited to come spend some time in the sacred space of the Choteau UMC sanctuary to reflect and pray.
The sanctuary will be open from 5-7 p.m. for anyone to come and go as is convenient. Those attending are invited to light a candle and spend as much time as they need. King will be available to pray with those attending.
Those attending are asked to wear facial masks at all times and to use hand sanitizer as they enter and leave the building. The church also asks that people practice social distancing and respect the privacy of others.