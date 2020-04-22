Augusta resident and Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Susan Good Geise filed as the Libertarian Party’s candidate in Montana’s U.S. Senate race.
Geise, 70, has served as a Republican Lewis and Clark County commissioner since 2013. Before this position, Geise served in the Montana House of Representatives from 1989-91 and is a former chairwoman of Montana’s Republican Party (1992-93). Throughout her years, she has also been the chief policy adviser for the Montana Public Service Commission, an educator and the librarian of the Augusta Public Library.
Geise became a candidate after the Libertarian candidate withdrew just before the filing deadline. Given the last-minute withdrawal, the Libertarian party was given a week to submit a new candidate to the race. Geise contacted the Libertarians, tossing her name in for consideration in the high-profile race.
“Having not filed for re-election, I was looking at retirement at the end of my term,” she said. “So they needed a candidate very quickly, and I needed an avenue to express my support about the need for the rule of law, which I believe has been severely eroded over the last several years.”
Geise will face stiff challengers for the U.S. Senate seat in Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, who is running for re-election, and Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, who became a candidate in the race on March 9.
Geise said she will be the candidate with the most cross-experience. She has served in the Montana Legislature, been a county commissioner and served as a county employee as a librarian. In addition, she has a background in education and as a leader of the state Republican Party. She added that if elected as a Libertarian, she would not be beholden to either traditional party and could vote truly for what is in the best interest of the state of Montana.
She said she won’t be able to mount an extensive campaign, because she still must work as county commissioner. “Even with that said, I’m a hard worker and will give this campaign a great deal of effort,” Geise said. “I will be talking about issues like fiscal conservatism, the influence of dark money on politics and a return to civility in politics.
Geise is married to a retired beekeeper from Augusta. She has two children and four grandchildren.