Dutton/Brady High School students moved to remote learning on Dec. 4 after the school was notified on Dec. 3 that a student had tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Erica Allen announced on the school’s social media page on Thursday.
Allen said kindergarten through eighth grade students would remain at school for in-person classes, but junior high basketball games scheduled to be played in High wood on Friday were canceled.
“According to the Teton County Health Department, some members of the district’s staff and students were in contact with the student during the period of possible exposure,” Allen said. “For staff or students who were exposed, I will directly send you an email from the County Health Department with quarantine guidance. It may take until tomorrow (Friday) to get all of the emails sent out. If you don’t receive an email, your student has not been directly exposed.”
Allen said the high school students will do remote learning Dec. 4 and Dec. 7-11, and will return to their classrooms at school on Monday, Dec. 14.
Allen said the high school students took home their Chromebooks and study materials Dec. 3 and will follow the eight-period schedule the school used during its last practice remote day for the next week. Teachers are sending out meeting invites and materials.
“I also need to reinforce the importance of students remaining at home as much as possible during this time and staying away from each other to contain exposures,” Allen said. “Our goal is to be able to have students successfully participate in extracurricular activities this winter and we want to get back to school and practices as soon as possible. As I discussed with students today, this will need to be a school-wide team effort. Please continue to be kind and supportive of each other.”
Allen said the school administration will continue to monitor the situation and remains in contact with the Teton County Health Department. She also said the administration is reviewing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to complete cleaning the school and other related facilities. Parents with questions can contact Allen or any of the school secretaries or teachers.
As of Dec. 3, the county has 47 active cases of the viral illness, according to Melissa Moyer, director of the TCHD. Eleven new cases were confirmed on Dec. 3, bringing the county’s cumulative total of confirmed cases to 240.
Moyer said the CDC has this week issued updated guidelines regarding quarantine of individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19. The CDC continues to recommend a quarantine of 14 days, but this new guidance provides options to shorten the length of quarantine for contacts of COVID-19 cases. Some key points of the new guidance include:
•Quarantine for close contacts can end 10 days after their most recent exposure without testing and if no symptoms have been experienced during daily monitoring.
•Quarantine for close contacts can end seven days after their most recent exposure is the person tests negative (by PCR or antigen test) and no symptoms are experienced during daily monitoring. The test must be completed at least five days after the most recent exposure.
•It is still possible to develop symptoms and become infected with COVID-19 up to 14 days after an exposure, so those that are released before the 14-day mark should continue to monitor for symptoms and adhere to all recommended interventions, including correct and consistent mask use, social distancing, hand and cough hygiene, environmental cleaning and disinfection, avoiding crowds, and ensuring adequate indoor ventilation. If an individual develops any symptoms during this time, they should self-isolate immediately and contact their local health department or healthcare provider.
•Close contacts can continue to quarantine for 14 days from their most recent exposure per existing guidelines. This option maximally reduces risk of transmission.
The Teton County Health Department recommends that all close contacts be tested for COVID-19 to help in identifying infected individuals without symptoms and help with contact tracing. TCHD staff will be reaching out to individuals who are currently quarantining in the county over the next few days to notify them of these options, Moyer said in a news release.