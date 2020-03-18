In the interest of protecting their patrons, both young and old, and slowing the spread of coronavirus, Pondera Arts Council is canceling all movies and performances at the Orpheum Theatre/Weigand Auditorium.
The Gothard Sisters concert scheduled for March 29 has been canceled, but the council will try to reschedule them for a future performance. Movie showings are canceled until further notice. The PAC said they will follow all recommendations put forth by the CDC and emergency declarations by the federal and state government.
The public is always welcome to attend the board meetings on the second Tuesday of each month in the new addition of the Orpheum. The next meeting is April 14, at 11:30 a.m. To see more of what PAC is doing in the community, visit www.conradorpheum.com.
The council urges community members to consider becoming a member of the Pondera Arts Council, which is always looking for people interested in promoting the Arts in Pondera County.