Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff offered tips on how to work and recreate safely in grizzly country, how to avoid conflicts and how to co-exist with this apex predator as they spoke April 7 at the Choteau Senior Citizens Center.
Chad White, a grizzly management specialist, and Daniel McHugh, a bear management technician, both from Choteau, spoke to about a dozen people as they presented their “Rocky Mountain Front Bear Safety and Education Program.”
White and McHugh, starting their second years here as the FWP team tasked with responding to conflicts between grizzlies and humans or livestock, said they wanted to introduce themselves to the senior citizens and to share science-based tips for coexistence.
Choteau is on the eastern edge of the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, one of five ecosystems in the state, where the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has determined grizzly populations can live. The grizzly, still listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, is managed by the USFWS and the FWP. There are an estimated 1,000 grizzlies in the NCDE and grizzlies are now roaming far east of the mountain front.
White said his main objective as a bear manager is to prioritize human safety and to use information and education, preventative measures and control actions to reach that goal.
“In the last decade, we’ve seen a huge eastward expansion in this prairie ecosystem,” White said. Grizzlies are prairie animals and this is their natural habitat, he said, so it’s no surprise that bears are following waterways that typically offer brush and tree cover to move eastward.
As more bears move east into small communities and farm and ranch land, White and McHugh respond whenever bears and humans run into conflict. In 2021, McHugh said, they responded to 29 conflicts, including negative contact with humans, killing livestock, damaging property or getting into unnatural food like grain, pet food, animal feed or minerals and birdseed.
Calls of reported conflicts generally start in April as bears emerge from their dens and run through summer into late fall. Calls stop when bears return to their dens in November.
Early conflicts in the spring are typically livestock depredations as bears emerge before many natural food sources have greened up while at the same time many ranchers are calving, and the landscape is dotted with vulnerable young calves and piles of afterbirth. Bears are attracted to calving pastures as they seek good protein sources, he said.
Later in the summer there are likely to be calls for property damage as bears will tear into grain bins and come into yards drawn by the scent of pet food, barbecue grills or birdfeeders.
In 2021, McHugh said, 51% of all conflicts were livestock depredation. Bears are always on the lookout for food that’s easy to get with minimal effort on their parts.
“They are single-response learners. If they can figure out they can get cookies out of a tent, they are going to keep going back,” McHugh said, adding that keeping bears from becoming habituated to non-natural food sources is one of their priorities.
White and McHugh talked about ways people can avoid bear conflicts while working on farms and ranches, hunting and recreating and maintaining their homes and yards.
Their prevention tips focused on keeping anything that would attract a bear cleaned up, locked up or removed. For example, farmers can place tarps under loading equipment when transporting grain and should dispose of old grain and any grain spills. They can reinforce grain bin doors and can put electrified mats (available from White) in front of bin doors.
Ranchers can dispose of livestock carcasses by calling the FWP carcass hauler, they can secure small livestock (like rabbits, chickens and goats) within electrical fencing and they can locate their calving and lambing pastures away from riparian areas, where trees and brush give bears cover to move.
Homeowners can thin out their shelterbelts (which are common grizzly day-bed areas), and should remove ripe fruit on trees and the ground. They can keep garbage cans in their garages and can secure pet food indoors.
“Camping is really something you need to think about. If you’re going to be in the woods, there are safe ways to do it,” White said.
People camping and hiking can make sure their camps are several hundred yards off trails and store food, garbage and cooking grills in bear-resistant containers or in hard-sized vehicles.
McHugh said, “We don’t say bear-proof. We say bear-resistant. Nothing is bear-proof. If a bear spends enough time with something, they can usually get into it.”
Bird hunters can avoid brushy riparian areas and hunters and recreationists of all kinds can be observant for evidence of bear activity: scooped out anthills, overturned logs and rocks, crushed grass of day beds and bear scat.
“Pheasants love to live in the brush where the bears live and it’s just a very likely spot for a hunter to run into a bear,” White said, adding that bird hunters should carry bear spray, take care with their dogs and stay upwind of brushy areas.
Big game hunters should always have a plan for safe and quick removal of their kill from the field, White said, and should remove the butchered meat during daylight if possible. While field dressing the game, White said, the hunter should post a lookout since a grizzly may be conditioned to associate gunshots with gut piles.
“If a bear claims your animal, just leave it,” White said.
Under revised USFWS rules, White said, homeowners can use haze bears out of yards. People can use vehicles (honking horns too) to move bears out of yards. They can also shoot at them with paintball guns. “I know it sounds like a silly toy, but they really do work well when used properly,” White said. “They can give a painful stimulus without being harmful.
McHugh said, “Human safety is our number one priority. We definitely don’t want bears hanging around people’s yards.”
The two wildlife managers also reviewed how to differentiate between grizzly bears and black bears, talking about differences in body shape, head and ear shape, length and curvature of claws and shape of foot pads. Determining whether a bear is a grizzly or a black bear can be tricky, McHugh said, adding, “color is never something you want to rely on.”
In general, grizzlies have shoulder humps, dished faces, short rounded ears and big slashing claws on their front feet. Black bears lack the shoulder hump, have straight or domed faces, tall ears and smaller, shorter claws.
White said his universal message is that people in Montana could encounter a bear anywhere from Billings west. Knowledge, awareness and respect are key to safe encounters, he said, adding that bears are not inherently dangerous or unstoppable.
McHugh said, “Not every bear that you see is looking to hunt you. They are more scavengers or opportunistic eaters, but we shouldn’t treat them lightly, we should respect them.”
Grizzlies typically become aggressive when they are responding defensively to a surprise encounter or protecting a kill or their mate or young, or, rarely, when they are acting in a predatory manner.
People working or recreating in bear country should make noise and stay in groups. If they surprise a bear and trigger aggressive or defensive behavior (head hung and swaying, ears back, huffing, woofing, moaning, blowing, jaws clacking, prehensile lips extended, swatting paws, hopping on front legs, bluff charging), they should not run, fight back or challenge. They should be submissive, avert their face and eyes and talk calmly and softly while backing away if the bear is stationary. If the bear rushes at them, they should deploy bear spray.
If they don’t have bear spray, but are wearing a backpack, they should lie face down with spread legs, cover their neck, be quiet and don’t resist. If or when the bear retreats, they should stay still for a long time to ensure that the bear has left the area.
If they deploy bear spray, and the bear backs away, they should back out of the area the same way they entered. If possible, they shouldn’t deploy their full canister of spray, but should keep some in reserve in case there is a second encounter.
McHugh said that if a person doesn’t carry two bear spray canisters, they should have some sort of secondary protection like a firearm.
In the rare situation that a grizzly becomes predatory to a human, different steps are recommended. McHugh said a bear showing no sign of fear of a human could be viewing humans as prey.
If you encounter a predatory bear, White said, you should make yourself seem as large as possible, making loud noises, using rocks and sticks to throw at the bear, and deploying bear spray. If attacked, he said, you should fight back using whatever objects are nearby as weapons.