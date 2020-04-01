Dawn Gunderson with the Teton County Health Department has been recognized by the Montana Children’s Trust Fund.
Every year, the group recognizes individuals and entities that go above and beyond their duties to effectively strengthen Montana’s families and keep children safe from abuse and neglect.
Gunderson was presented with the “Pinwheels for Prevention” award. The award is given in memory of Mary Gallagher, a former Montana Children’s Trust Fund board chairwoman.
Gunderson has been the driving force behind launching the CONNECT referral system in North Central Montana. CONNECT is a closed-loop, secure, web-based system for providers to send and receive referrals. With her collaborating agency, Dawn has been on the forward edge of educating local and regional groups who will be using this statewide service.
In addition to CONNECT, she is a champion for the PAX Good Behavior Game for teachers and school support staff, and the Teton County CARES (Community Alliance for Resilience and Educational Support) committee, which promotes ultimate goals of reducing high-risk behaviors. She is quick to invite community members to participate and includes a range of voices as she assists county officials in their planning and assessments.
Gunderson is the Teton County Health Department’s CONNECT Referral coordinator and also the department’s substance use prevention coordinator. She and her husband Lucas and their children live in Choteau.