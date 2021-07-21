The Montana Department of Revenue is mailing property classification and appraisal notices to all owners of residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural land properties, showing their market and taxable values for the 2021-2022 two-year valuation cycle.
These notices are not tax bills. They include the department’s determination of market or productivity value for your property and will be used by your county treasurer to determine the property taxes owed.
“It’s important that Montana property owners review this information thoroughly,” said Brendan Beatty, director of the Montana Department of Revenue. “If property owners wait until property tax bills are sent in November, it will be too late for the department to make corrections or adjustments that could impact the value of the property for the 2021 tax year. So please review the notice as soon as possible and contact us if you have questions.”
Forest land notices mailed are for years 2021-2026, as forest land is valued every six years.
If property owners disagree with the department’s determination of value for their property, they may submit a Request for Informal Classification and Appraisal Review (called Form AB-26) within 30 days of the date on their notice. Owners can electronically submit the form, download it and find more information at MTRevenue.gov.
The public can find contact information for local Department of Revenue field offices by visiting MTRevenue.gov/Contact or by calling 406-444-6900, or Montana Relay at 711 for the hearing impaired.