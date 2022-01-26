The Choteau City Council on Jan. 18 took public comment on the city’s application for a Community Development Block Grant to fund the rehabilitation of six to 10 single-family, owner-occupied houses here.
The meeting and public hearing were held via Zoom because of high community transmission rates of the omicron variant of COVID-19.
Jennifer Asselstine, the community coordinator for the Choteau Area Port Authority, provided an overview of the grant application, which is being submitted by the City of Choteau and the CAPA to the Montana Department of Commerce.
The CAPA began tackling the issue of affordable housing in Choteau last year after the 13-unit Gunther Apartments was destroyed by fire, leaving its tenants with no similar housing options. The CAPA organized two community meetings, attended by homeowners, real estate agents, construction contractors and city officials, to gauge interest and support for a housing project here.
As a result of those meetings, CAPA and the city decided to partner with the nonprofit organization, Neighborworks Montana, to seek a housing rehabilitation grant through the Department of Commerce. At the same time, the City Council began working on updating the city’s Growth Policy and then tackling changes in the zoning code to open up areas within the city for additional housing, particularly multi-family housing.
Asselstine said the city’s Growth Policy says that in 2019, 60.5% of the city’s residential structures were built before 1969 with 313 homes built between 1940 and 1970, and 274 homes built before 1940. “As we all know, the older a home is, the more maintenance and upkeep it requires,” she said. “Older homes are also often less energy efficient. Low-income families are more likely to live in older homes as they have a lower market value. Thus, increased costs for maintenance and utilities can be a significant economic burden for them.”
The CDBG grant the city is applying for would target homes of low- to moderate-income owners and would be used to rehabilitate the homes to meet health and safety needs and/or handicapped access improvements.
The grant application, if approved, would allow the CAPA and the city to access a pool of Housing Stabilization funds for five years. While the grant application does not state a specific amount, she said, the CAPA would like to use up to $400,000 — an amount needed to rehabilitate six to 10 homes.
If the grant is received, she said, the city and CAPA with Neighborworks Montana will accept applications from qualified low- and moderate-income households (those with earnings of 80% of the average median income) for funds to rehabilitate their homes.
For a single-person household, the income limit is $39,800; for a two-person household, the limit is $45,450; and for a four-person household the limit is $56,800.
The CDBG funds would be given out as loans of not more than $40,000 per applicant and would be forgiven at 10% per year for 10 years at 0% interest. For example, Asselstine said, if a homeowner borrowed $30,000 and remained income eligible, keeping that home as their primary residence, the loan would be 100% forgiven after 10 years. If however, the same homeowner sold the home after five years, he or she would owe 50% of the loan to the city or $15,000.
Once chosen for a loan, the homeowners would be able to choose a general contractor to oversee the project. CAPA and the city will provide a list of licensed contractors who will perform the work needed or use licensed, approved sub-contractors to complete the work according to the application and budget.
A management team of a financial officer from the city, a project administration manager from CAPA and a project engineer would oversee each housing rehabilitation project.
“As CAPA and the City of Choteau look for ways to better our housing situation, we see this CDBG housing grant as an opportunity to make a real and timely impact for our low- to moderate-income residents,” Asselstine said.
Also attending the public hearing were Kaia Peterson, the executive director of Neighborworks Montana, and Nicole Newman, a community housing program specialist with the state Department of Commerce.
Asselstine answered several questions from council members, and then Hindoien opened the hearing for public comment.
The only community member commenting was Nicole Pirro of Choteau who said that CDBG funding is very complicated and Asselstine is new in her job and could not provide enough information in the public hearing format to allow community members and the council to ask informed questions.
She said she was concerned that the CAPA is “in opposition to my interests” and that in other communities, unelected bureaucrats have made housing unaffordable. She said she did not “consent” to the CAPA’s plans, and thinks doing the housing rehabilitation grant program would bring more government regulation into people’s lives.
Hindoien told her that the public hearing will remain open until the council’s Feb. 1 meeting and welcomed her or anyone else to continue to submit comments by calling or emailing. He also said he would reach out to other communities that have done this type of project to see whether it invited onerous regulations or any other problems.
Mary Sexton, chairwoman of the CAPA, said this project started last summer with community members who were concerned about the lack of affordable housing in Choteau, and the CAPA and others have done research, solicited partners and put together a plan for starting to alleviate the problems of lack of affordable housing and lack of housing in general.
In other action at the council meeting, council members:
•Adopted the updated Teton County Hazard Mitigation Plan, which county planner Dani Arps presented. The plan identifies potential hazards such as wildland fires and floods and describes mitigation efforts. The county commissioners along with the cities of Choteau, Dutton and Fairfield will all sign off on the updated plan, which will then be submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
•Adopted the updated Choteau Growth Policy as recommended by the Joint City-County Planning Board. Hindoien said some comments given at the planning board meeting earlier this month were incorporated into the plan in places. He clarified for the council that while the state statute proscribes what areas must be addressed in growth policy, the extent to which the topics are addressed is up to the discretion of the City Council.
The City Council also reviewed a written report from Public Works Director Mike Maples, who said that wastewater influent flows remain low with 2021 having the lowest influent flows on record. “Certainly, the dry climate of 2021 has influenced our wastewater flows,” he wrote. “Record low flows were also influenced by the numerous repairs to the collection system.”
Average gallons per day flowing into the city’s wastewater treatment system in 2018 were 849,642, 771,596 in 2019, 533,704 in 2020 and 397,490 in 2021, he said. From 2018 to 2021, the city is treating about 53.2% less sewage.
Maples also said a pump in the influent lift station has broken down and repair parts are on order. He has a diesel pump on standby in case the other two pumps fail to keep up with the inflow.
The city’s public water system continues to pass water quality and safety tests. The crew identified five leaking fire hydrants, repaired four and will replace the fifth one in 2023. In the meantime, water to that hydrant is turned off, but could be quickly turned on in case it was needed for firefighting.
Water loss in the distribution system remained high at 66% of all water pumped in December, Maples said. New water meters, that may more accurately measure water loss, are now out for bid.
He said snow plowing has been minimal this winter because of the scant snowfall, but the city crew has remained busy working on water shut offs, water meter repairs, water and wastewater sampling, garbage collection, tree trimming, line location requests and assistance with service line issues and mechanical repairs.
The council also reviewed:
•The Teton County Sheriff’s Office December report, showing five traffic citations issued, nine traffic stops made and one arrest made. In addition, deputies responded to 587 other calls in the city.
•The city court report from Justice of the Peace Pete Rasmussen, showing seven cases filed in December. Those cases included three for speeding and one each for expired vehicle registration, revoked driver’s license, no proof of insurance and a stop sign violation.
•The city’s Revolving Loan Fund report as of Dec. 31, showing 14 active loans and two completely paid off (by Montana Antler Art and Desh’s Tire & Auto). Of the 14 active loans, payments are in arrears for Cazbar Coffee, $6,036.50; South Canyon Landscape, $4,471.62; and Country Kids Daycare, $11,012.84. The 14 active loans total $121,504.19 and the RLF has a cash balance of $74,100.36.
•The December zoning and building permit report, showing a permit issued to Chris Blixrud and Barnett Sporkin-Morrison for an indoor remodel at 34 First St. N.W. and to Nathaniel Jorden for a workshop at 303 13th Ave. N.E.