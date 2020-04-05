The Choteau City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on April 7 via Zoom video-conferencing software. The public can participate by logging on at https://zoom.us/j/285094409 or dial in: (346) 248-7799, enter meeting ID: 285 094 409. Agenda items include: 1. Call to order; 2. Approval of minutes of the City Council meeting on March 17; 3. Requests to be out of state; 4. Vote on Resolution 853, ratifying the declaration of emergency for COVID-19; 5. Vote on Resolution 854 for state surplus property program; 5. Approval of claims; 6. Public comment.
Public comment will be accepted on any matter on the agenda and on any public matter that is not on the agenda of this meeting and that is within the jurisdiction of the Choteau City Council. Participants are requested to limit their comments to five minutes per person.