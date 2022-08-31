The Montana Department of Commerce has awarded Teton County a $19,875 Community Development Block Grant planning grant to complete an update of the county’s Growth Policy.
Teton County planner Dani Arps applied for the funding to defray the $26,500 total cost of updating the Growth Policy.
The county has contracted with Stahly Engineering to do the update. The CDBG grant requires a 25% match which will come from a $6,000 grant from Sweetgrass Development and $625 from county planning funds.
“This is pretty exciting and I’m looking forward to getting the Growth Policy update complete this year,” Arps said. “I’d like to thank everyone who supported this application and process.”
The grant for Teton County is one of four totaling $146,000 that the Department of Commerce approved to support the planning of critical infrastructure and community development projects in Montana.
“Commerce’s CDGB planning grants provide funding and technical assistance to help local governments plan for future growth and development, while creating and retaining good paying jobs for local workers,” said Montana Department of Commerce Director Scott Osterman in a press release. “The grants will contribute to major investments these communities must make to successfully expand vitally needed infrastructure and community development projects.”
The other grants awarded were to:
•Dawson County: $26,500 to complete a preliminary architectural report for the Eastern Montana Community Health Center.
•City of Laurel: $50,000 to complete a zoning regulations analysis and update.
•Lincoln County: $50,000 to complete a preliminary architectural report for the Troy Library and Opportunity Center.
CDBG planning grants are available to eligible counties, cities, towns and local governments. Local governments may apply on behalf of special purpose districts, unincorporated areas or non-profit organizations. Counties may also apply for planning grants on behalf of tribal utility authorities.
The CDBG program assists local government entities to develop and preserve attainable housing, provide services to the most vulnerable in our communities and retain and create jobs. CDBG provides funding and technical assistance to help local governments plan for future growth and development, develop specific plans for individual projects and take action to address community needs.
CDBG funding originates from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.