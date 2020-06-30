June 21 — 9:39 a.m., deputy assisted a transient man looking to locate a pastor and transported him to a motel for the night.
— 1:36 p.m., motorist reported the driver of a semi-truck driving erratically on Interstate 15 near Power.
— 2:19 p.m., Cascade County requested Fairfield ambulance to respond to a medical emergency at 257 S. Birdtail Road. The ambulance transported a patient from that address to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 6:05 p.m., deputy stopped a motorist and spoke to him about his racing around town.
— 11:22 p.m., dispatch attempted to make contact with an individual who hung up on a 9-1-1 call.
June 22— 6:24 a.m., man reported possible theft of his backpack containing laptops.
— 8:16 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to an accident on U.S. Highway 89 and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 10:17 a.m., Sheriff’s Office assisted in finding the guardians of a young girl found wandering on the railroad tracks behind the Elk Country Grill building in Choteau.
— 9:06 p.m., Montana Highway Patrol and Power ambulance responded to a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 15 near Power. The driver was arrested and taken to Benefis Teton Medical Center for a blood test for possible alcohol use.
— 9:48 p.m., Bynum resident spoke with deputy regarding a family member.
June 23 — 5:21 a.m., Fairfield resident reported irrigation water spraying on County Line Road.
— 8:35 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol located a runaway youth from Teton County and notified the parent.
— 10:07 a.m., Dutton resident reported unauthorized charges on a bank account.
— 11:41 a.m., deputy assisted with an injured antelope.
— 2:04 p.m., arrest warrant was served from Toole County on an inmate being held by the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.
— 2:45 p.m., Choteau resident reported almost being hit by a motorist who did not stop at the stop sign.
— 2:55 p.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident.
June 24 — 5:54 a.m., Choteau resident reported a male and female yelling for an extended time.
— 10:48 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 902 Main Ave. N. The patient was transported by private vehicle to BTMC.
— 3:15 p.m., Fairfield ambulance transported a patient from 250 Second Road N.E. to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 5:08 p.m., motorist reported a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 15 near Brady. Contact was made with Pondera County regarding the accident.
— 7:43 p.m., Choteau resident reported minors taking gas out of his tractor.
June 25 — 1:18 a.m., deputy investigated a possible vehicle accident in the Fairfield area that was reported by an alarm service.
— 8:11 a.m., Northwestern Energy was notified of a carbon dioxide monitor going off in the basement of 15 Fourth Ave. S.W.
— 10:17 a.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident who has a history of depression.
— 3:26 p.m., Power resident reported a possibly abandoned vehicle in a parking lot in Power.
— 6:17 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a power pole on fire on County Line Road and requested Sun River Electric be notified.
June 26 — 11:12 a.m., deputy checked on the welfare of two individuals.
— 4:04 p.m., deputy investigated a report of a car driving on the railroad tracks and dumping several items.
— 7:34 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Cascade County at 448 Dracut Hill Road. They returned to the barn without transporting the patient.
— 8:17 p.m., motorist reported an erratic driver on Interstate 15.
June 27 — 10:57 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 2244 U.S. Highway 89 and the patient refused transport.
— 11:14 a.m., Bynum resident reported a family member who possibly ran away.
— 11:41 a.m., Sheriff’s Office investigated possible theft of a purse from a Fairfield resident.
— 1:59 p.m., Choteau ambulance, Pendroy Quick Response Unit and deputy responded to a tractor accident at 86 Blackleaf Road and transported a patient to BTMC. Ambulance crew picked up the Mercy Flight crew from the airport and transported them BTMC. Following the death of the patient, the deputy coroner responded to BTMC.
— 3:04 p.m., deputy assisted a motorist changing a tire on U.S. Highway 89.
— 10:14 p.m., livestock at large on U.S. Highway 287 causing a traffic concern was reported.
— 11:40 p.m., deputy assisted a man walking along U.S. Highway 287.
From June 21-27, deputies issued three warnings for speeding: one each for not carrying a valid drivers license, having an improperly working taillight and a stop sign violation.