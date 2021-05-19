Teton County tallied 16 new cases of COVID-19 in people ranging in age from children to senior citizens from May 10 to May 17, and the county saw its sixth death from the viral illness, Teton County Health Department Director Melissa Moyer said on Monday.
“The Teton County Health Department is sad to announce that a Teton County resident passed away on May 16 due to COVID-19 related complications,” Moyer said. “The individual was a male in his 60s with underlying health conditions. He had previously been hospitalized in Great Falls.” Teton County has now had six COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Moyer said two Teton County residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19, which has also affected Greenfield Elementary School, where two classes were out last week on quarantine.
Moyer said the message she wants to convey to people is for them to make an appointment for a vaccination. “Get vaccinated,” she said.
On May 15, the Teton County Health Department worked with the Blue Cross Blue Shield Care Van to vaccinate 24 individuals with the single dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the drive-up vaccination clinic at the Choteau American Legion Rodeo Grounds.
According to the state coronavirus statistics page, Teton County now has 1,727 fully immunized people out of the population eligible to get vaccinated. Previously, the state said the county had 4,800 eligible people, but has since updated that number to 5,160 eligible people. With those numbers, only 33.4% of eligible county residents have been vaccinated.
Statewide, Montana had only 39 new cases on Monday and Teton County tallied five new cases.
Moyer said vaccination clinics for the two-dose Moderna vaccine and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are planned through the Teton County Health Department. She is also working to secure the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, which has now been approved for children 12 to 18 years old and hopes to be able to offer those shots in early June.
To book an appointment for one of the clinics, go online to www.tetoncomt.org/covid19/vaccination. If you need help registering online, call the TCHD at 406-466-2562.
Moore Medical Clinic in Choteau is offering appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and can be reached at 406-466-5165. Frontier Family Practice clinic in Fairfield is offering the Moderna vaccine by appointment and can be reached at 406-467-3447.
As of Monday, the county has had 495 confirmed cases of the viral illness.