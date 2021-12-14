Nikki Gulick, who has lived all her life in Teton County on the Golden Ridge Bench, is used to wind, but nothing compares to the gale force winds on Dec. 1 that ripped through her property, destroying a shop that housed her metal art business and damaging a new barn that was 75% completed.
Gulick said the wind blew all night, she wasn’t so sure it wasn’t going to take down part of the house. “The windows were rattling, and the wind was blowing constantly, there was no letting up at all,” she said.
Just before the sun came up, Gulick could see the damage that was done to the metal shop. “The storm had torn off the roof and the walls were starting to sag and come down,” she said. In disbelief, Gulick said she sprang to action, moving the vehicles and trailer that contained most of her finished metal art pieces away from the collapsing buildings. Moving as quickly and carefully as possible, she also removed as many items as she could from inside the building before the walls gave out. “Understand while I was doing this, the wind continued to howl,” she added.
Looking over the destruction later in the day, Gulick said, “It appeared to be some type of microburst at my place.” Neighbors have reported clocking the wind at 75 mph and one gust at 91 mph. “It was almost like we had a tornado,” Gulick said. There were several irrigation pivots flipped over or completely moved in the area, including one on her brother’s property. Besides the pivots, Gulick wasn’t aware of any other major destruction at other farms and ranches in the area.
A Fairfield High School graduate, Gulick farms and ranches with her family but her main livelihood is her metal art business. She sells pieces through her Iron Horse Metal art business page on Facebook and travels to art shows and craft sales throughout the state. She also does many custom pieces.
The metal structure that hosted her studio is a complete loss and the new barn now looks like she was just starting, rather than being almost done. “Boards were ripped off and shattered around the place,” she added.
Pieces of artwork inside the building that she was working on were damaged, including several custom pieces. “This is a busy time for orders with Christmas,” she said. “Fortunately, most of the pieces I had ready to sell in shows this month were stored inside the trailer I use for hauling and weren’t damaged.”
“This is my second home,” Gulick said, “I probably spend more time in the shop than my own home.” Gulick started the custom-made metal art of hand drawn and hand cut welcome signs, farm and ranch signs, and home and garden décor seven years ago.
With the help of family and friends, she began digging through the piles and saving as much as possible. When interviewed, she was just beginning to assess the damage to the equipment: a few that will still be useable, other pieces that will need to be replaced. The new plasma cutter she had purchased in the last year thankfully survived without a scratch.
Gulick said the outpouring of support and help has been tremendous. “Friends and neighbors have offered to help with cleanup, their shops for me to work in, whatever I need,” she added. Gulick sells pieces throughout Montana and the Unites States and her customers were sharing their love as well upon hearing of the destruction to the shop.
“I will rebuild,” Gulick said. “This is my livelihood for two young boys and myself.” The building was insured, Gulick said, but insurance will fall short of what is needed to rebuild and replace everything, especially given the current price of building materials. “It would have replaced the shop seven years ago, but not today,” she added.
She jokingly said with all the offers of help, maybe there will be an old-fashioned barn raising in the future.
Gulick, who is very humble, expressed her appreciation to everyone who has reached out to help in any way. For now, Gulick is working out of a neighbor’s shop. “It isn’t as convenient as walking across the yard to my shop, but it’s working to complete Christmas orders. I’m so appreciative of the space,” she said. Gulick traveled to Missoula last weekend to a show and posted on her Facebook page she would offer what’s left from the show on her Facebook page for those interested in purchasing items.
A friend, Justin Myers, has started a “Help Nikki Rebuild” gofundme page for those wishing to help Gulick as she rebuilds and wanting to donate to a farm girl, a small business owner and a generous soul.