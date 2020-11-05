Volunteer fire departments from Augusta, Fairfield and Choteau responded to a massive haystack fire on the Broken O Ranch’s feed lot area at 5:30 a.m. Thursday. The ranch’s feed lot area is located between Augusta and Simms in Teton County.
According to a report from Fairfield Assistant Fire Chief Nick Dale, the fire was located in a large haystack which he estimated to hold hundreds of tons of hay. Fanned by gusting wind, the fire jumped from the stackyard to a nearby ridge. The firefighters were able to contain the fire before it spread further.
Dale said the fire would likely burn for hours and there wasn’t much firefighters could do to the pile of hay. “Let it burn and contain it. We don’t have enough water to put this out,” Dale said.
Smoke from the fire could be seen miles away, and some in the Golden Ridge area could smell the burning hay and see the glow from the fire.