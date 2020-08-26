Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is offering online hunter and bowhunter education courses this year in response to social distancing requirements and restrictions on group gatherings related to COVID-19.
To take the online hunter education course, students can register at www.hunter-ed.com/montana/. For bowhunter education, please go to www.bowhunter-ed.con/montana. The online courses, which are developed and administered by the outdoor education company Kalkomey, include text, videos and interactive scenarios to engage students. Students will need to pass a final test to qualify for a certificate.
At this time, students age 10 and 11 (under age 12 before Jan. 16, 2021) will not have an option for an online class. Those students can hunt as an apprentice this year. To learn how to sign up for the hunter apprentice program, go to: fwp.mt.gov/hunting/licenses/all/apprenticeHunter/default.html.
Please call FWP with any questions at 406-444-9947 or 406-431-0539.