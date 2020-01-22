The Choteau High School speech and drama team capped off the regular season with a first-place finish for team sweeps in drama and second place in speech while competing at the pre-divisional meet in Simms on Jan. 18.
This week the team will prepare for the divisional tournament to be held in Shelby Jan. 25. The top finishers in the meet will advance to the state Class B/C meet on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 in Bigfork.
Placing at the pre-divisional tournament were: Anna Heimbuck and Jhulliet Maltby, second, classic theater; Tommy Lesofski, first, informative speaking; Abby Hadlock, fourth, spontaneous oral interpretation of literature; Hailey Alzheimer, first, impromptu; Katie Major, second, humorous solo; Rebekah Major, third, humorous solo; Jackson Quillan, fourth, dramatic solo; Ellie Lee and Soren Cummings, first, dramatic theater; and Nick Lohf and Terrance O’Neill, second dramatic theater.
“Regular season has officially come to an end and all focus has been directed towards divisional and state,” head coach Cody Marney said. “We love competing at the pre-divisional challenge because it is a good indication as to how the divisional tournament could potentially go. As with other sports, post-season often sees the dark horses rise to the top. In speech and drama, the slate is completely clear and the top six spots are up for grabs. No scores or placings from previous meets enter the equation.”
Marney said over the weekend, the entire team really took the coaches’ feedback as well as volunteer coach Susie Ewinger’s, and applied it to all their pieces. “For the most part, everyone is settled into their categories and has spent week after week perfecting,” he added. “The Northern B/C division has been incredibly competitive, and we have loved watching all the teams grow and come into their own.”
“Jackson made a last-minute category switch taking her dramatic oral interpretation piece and trying her luck at dramatic solo,” the coach said. “While she did very well, her heart lies in DOI and she will jump back for the divisional tournament.”
This week, Marney said, is all about polishing the small details and making sure that everything is the way we want it. “For those that qualify for state, nothing can change in between the two competitions,” he stressed.
Marney says he thinks this year Choteau is within reach of taking the entire team to the state tournament in Bigfork.