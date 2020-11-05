A second Teton County resident has died from COVID-19, the Teton County Health Department said Thursday evening in a press release.
TCHD Director Melissa Moyer said the individual was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions. He was hospitalized at Benefis in Great Falls on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 5, due to complications from the virus.
“It is truly heartbreaking to lose someone with so much life yet to live to this virus,” Moyer said. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones of this individual — we know there are many. This really hits close to home in a community our size, and I want to remind everyone that we, as a community, have the ability to prevent illness and death due to COVID-19.”
Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Teton County Nov. 5, for a total case count to date of 113. There are 20 active cases. An exposure in Choteau Elementary School last week has led to one classroom being quarantined at home, she said.
Moyer did not identify the man who died, but posts on social media identified him as Gary Passmore, a Choteau farmer and the bus contractor for Choteau Public Schools. He was a son of Olive and Don Passmore, husband to Sherrel, father to Matt, Andy and Parker, and grandpa to his grandchildren. He was known for being a huge supporter of Choteau Public Schools and was a well respected and successful farmer.
Choteau nurse Amber VanSetten is organizing a meal train for the family online at mealtrain.com.
She wrote, “We live in such a beautiful, supportive community. Please help us take care of some of our own who are faced with the loss of a son, husband, father and grandfather way too soon due to COVID-19. Gary, good grief, we are gonna miss you!”
She continued, “We lost a good one today, my friends. Our hearts are so heavy for Sherrel and her boys and their families. Let’s show them our support and love for Gary during this very difficult and devastating time. We do ask that at this time you drop the meals off on the porch until further notice. If you are out of town and wondering how you can send meals, you can text me at 581-8787 and I will give you phone numbers for local restaurants that will deliver or we can arrange pick up and drop off for you.”
Meals should be for six people, all adults, and can be delivered or dropped off at 5 p.m. at the Passmore family home, 819 First Ave. N.E., in Choteau. You can find information to signup online at: https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/z1y4k6.