Retired Teton County Road Department office manager Rhea Brutosky of Choteau filed last week for the District 2 position on the Teton County Board of Commissioners.
Brutosky is now the third candidate to file for the six-year term. Incumbent Joe Dellwo, a rancher who lives in the Blackleaf Canyon west of Bynum, was the first to file for another term in office. He is currently the chairman of the Board of Commissioners, which includes Sam Carlson of Fairfield and Dick Snellman of the Power.
New this year, filing for all county offices is now nonpartisan.
Dellwo, a Democrat who ranches with his family, was first elected in 2004 and started his first term on Jan. 1, 2005. He filed for re-election in 2010 and took office for his second term on Jan. 1, 2011. He filed for his third term in 2016 and was re-elected, starting his third term on Jan. 1, 2017.
Before serving as a commissioner, Dellwo served 14 years on the Bynum Elementary School district board. He attended Bynum Elementary School and graduated from Choteau High School in 1977. He then attended two years of college at Montana State University-Bozeman in general studies.
The second candidate to file was Cory Coverdell, the director of the Montana Dinosaur Center in Bynum and a member of the Bynum Elementary School Board.
Coverdell started with the Montana Dinosaur Center as a summer field instructor in 2008 and became the director in 2010. He graduated from Montana State University in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in geology, taking a special interest in sedimentology. He works in the fossil preparation lab at the center and out in the field searching for dinosaurs and minerals. In 2011, he discovered a possible new species of nodosaur, an armored dinosaur.
He and his wife, Stacia, and their new baby, Luke, live in Bynum.
Brutosky, filing for office for the first time, lives at 27 Ninth Ave. N.W. in Choteau with her husband, heating and cooling contractor Brian Brutosky. On Sunday she said she has lived in Teton County for 44 years.
She grew up on the Fairfield Bench on a farm and ranch and graduated from Simms High School.
She worked for Choteau Public Schools for 10 years, one as an office aide and nine as a Title I math tutor. She then went to work for Teton County, spending 15 years as an administrative assistant with the Montana State University-Teton County Extension Office and working part-time as the Teton Airport Commission clerk and the secretary for the Teton County Weed District Board.
In October, she retired from her most recent position as the office manager for the Teton County Road Department, where she had worked for the past five years.
Filing remains open for county and state offices through March 14. Candidates for the District 2 seat on the county commissioners must have resided in the county and District 2 for at least two years before the general election in November. For the boundaries of the district, contact the Teton County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. The filing fee is $242.28 and the annual salary is $48,456.61.
Commissioner candidates must live in their specific district but are voted on by all voters in the county.
Candidates for all county offices must be 18 years old or older as required by the state Constitution, be a citizen of Montana and be a resident of Teton County. Filing forms are available from the Teton County Election Administrator Paula Jaconetty in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office on the main floor of the county courthouse in Choteau. Filing fees for each position are set by state statute.
Other offices up for election this year are:
•County Attorney. A full-time position, this job is presently held by Joe Coble, a Republican, and has an annual salary of $118,990.04. Coble was appointed to his position in December 1999, ran for office to complete that partial term in 2000 and is completing his fifth full term in office. The filing fee is $594.95 and candidates must be attorneys eligible to practice in the state. This is a four-year term. Coble has filed for another term in office.
•Clerk and Recorder/Surveyor. This is a full-time position, held by five-term incumbent Paula Jaconetty of Choteau, a Republican. The filing fee is $265.18 and the annual salary is $53,035.95. This is a four-year term. Jaconetty has filed to retain her seat.
•Justice of the Peace. This is a part-time, nonpartisan position, held by Pete Rasmussen of Choteau, who was appointed in March of 2017 to fill out a partial term and is now completing his first full term in office. The filing fee is $245.19 and the annual salary is $49,073.53. This is a four-year term. Rasmussen has filed for re-election.
•Public Administrator. This is a part-time, unpaid position, held by Pendroy attorney Scott Swanson, a Republican. There is no filing fee and the term is four years.
•Sheriff/Coroner. Republican Keith VanSetten is the incumbent full-time sheriff/coroner, who is completing his fourth term. The filing fee is $268.09 and the annual salary is $53,618.45. This is a four-year term. VanSetten has filed for re-election.
•Superintendent of Schools. This is a part-time position, currently held by Republican Cathy Sessions of Choteau, who is completing her second term. The filing fee is $234.28 and the annual salary is $46,856.61. This is a four-year term. Sessions does not plan to file for re-election. Choteau Public Schools elementary teacher and library director Brook Durocher of Choteau has filed for the position. She and her husband, Bill Durocher, a civics teacher at Choteau Schools, live in Choteau. She operates the Old Trail Museum Ice Cream Parlor in the summer months.
•Treasurer. This is a full-time position presently held by Democrat Diane Ameline of Choteau, who is completing her eighth term. The filing fee is $258.09 and the annual salary is $51,618.45. This is a four-year term. Ameline has filed for re-election.
At the state level, rancher Bruce Gillespie of Ethridge, who represents Teton County in Senate District 9, filed for his second four-year term in office as a Republican. Fellow Republican Llew Jones, a Pondera County businessman, filed for a new two-year term representing House District 18.
Incumbent House District 17 Rep. Ross Fitzgerald of Fairfield, a Republican, has filed for his fourth and last term under Montana’s term limit law. He faces a primary challenge from Republican Justin Cleveland of Fairfield.
The Public Service Commission district that includes Teton and Pondera counties, District 5, is also be open for election this year. Derek Skees, a Kalispell Republican, has filed for this seat, which is currently held by East Helena Republican Brad Johnson.