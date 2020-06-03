Choteau High School music teacher Lorran Depner awarded top honors to high school seniors who have taken part in band and choir.
Amber Johnson, a clarinet player, received the John Philip Sousa Band Award. This award was introduced in 1955 to honor top students in high school band programs. This award recognizes outstanding achievement and interest in instrumental music. Johnson has demonstrated these qualities during her four-year band career. She has participated in concert band, pep band and achieved high ratings in both piano and clarinet solos and small ensembles on the district and state levels. She is also active in her community, playing for church services.
The National School Choral Award is the highest honor for high school choral performers. It recognizes merit, ability, and achievement of outstanding contributions to the success of the school vocal program. The 2020 recipients are Maggie King and Declan Fladstol. Both have been very active during their high school years, performing as choral singers, soloists, and small ensemble performers on the district and state levels, receiving consistent high ratings. King performed in the All-State Choir her junior year and both have been four-year members of the audition-only North Central Choir. King also sings at her church. Fladstol has indicated he will continue singing in the University Choir at the University of Montana this fall.
The All-Around Musician Award recognizes outstanding achievement in music throughout a high school career. The 2020 All-Around Musician is Rebecca Major. Major has been active in both band and choir the past four years. She has been a two-year member of the audition-only North Central Honor Band. She has performed on piano, trumpet and voice, playing and singing solos and small ensemble events on the district and state levels, receiving consistent high marks. In the community, Major can be counted on to sing in her church.
Each of the top four music award winners received a $50 stipend donated by the Choteau Acantha.
Depner also gave out three “Director’s Awards,” recognizing seniors who have exemplified excellence in the school music program. She said band and choral directors are limited as to the number of students they can recognize for the Sousa and National Choral awards from year to year, but giving out Director’s Awards allows more students to be recognized for outstanding achievements.
The 2020 recipients are Wilbur Bechtold, Oliver Jorden and Gage Cummings. Each of these young men have been outstanding four-year band students, Depner said. They have carried their sections through concert band, pep band seasons, and provided great leadership on a day to day basis. Both Bechtold and Jorden have been dependable and a steady influence in the percussion section and have developed into real mentors and leaders for the younger players. Jorden also played with the Community Band during the 4th of the July festivities for several years.
Cummings is a section leader in the trumpet section. He also joined choir his senior year and found that he was becoming quite an all-around musician. “All three young men demonstrate that you can be athletes, be involved in other activities (like FFA), and still be outstanding musicians,” she said.
Each of the Director’s Award winners also received a $25 stipend donated by the Choteau Community Band.