Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and technology, has recognized RPH Irrigation in Choteau with a five-year PLUS Program Longevity Award. Trase Caffyn received the award in recognition of his dedication to maintaining a PLUS Program certification for five years.
“Trase Caffyn has shown great commitment to the Reinke PLUS Program to make sure he is 100% Reinke Certified to serve the needs of the growers in their area,” said Jennifer Craig, a technical training and documentation administrator for Reinke. “Maintaining this level of certification for five years is a big accomplishment and Reinke is proud to honor the dedication shown by the individuals who take care of our systems and our customers.”
The Reinke PLUS (Proven Leaders in Unmatched Service) Program is a service training program that’s offered to full-service Reinke dealers and includes a series of six courses and a testing process that qualifies them as a PLUS or Platinum PLUS certified technician.
To maintain certification, 16 service training credits must be earned each year either through online or in-class training. Certified Reinke PLUS and Platinum PLUS technicians are trained to deliver the most advanced technical service and support to customers.