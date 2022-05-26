Fairfield Public Schools system request for $120,000 technology levy through a mail ballot failed on May 25.
The school board was asking for the levy amount to be divided equally ($60,000) between the high school and elementary districts. The unofficial results in the high school district had 267 voting for and 302 voting against with two spoiled ballots and in the elementary district 180 voting for and 198 voting against.
There are 1,180 registered voters and 947 ballots were cast.
Taxpayers in just the high school district (which includes the Fairfield elementary district and the Greenfield and Golden Ridge outlying rural elementary districts) voted on only the $60,000 that was asked for the high school district. Taxpayers in both the Fairfield high school and elementary districts voted on both proposed levies.
If voters had approved the levies, $60,000 per district could have been levied annually for 10 years at approximately 11.70 mills per district.