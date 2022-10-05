The University of Montana Western Fine Arts Gallery in Dillon is proud to announce the return of Montana native, artist David Rathman. Rathman’s exhibition will be open for viewing from Sept. 30 to Nov. 18. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
David Rathman, born in 1958 in Choteau, is known for his delicately rendered paintings of stereotypically male motifs from American history and contemporary culture. He focuses on the testosterone and character of male subjects entangled with the allure of the American West.
Rathman portrays a rough, decayed and barren landscape to further depict the personality of the Wild West. While mainly a painter, Rathman has produced numerous video works, along with a poster for the band The Black Keys.
Rathman earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design in 1982. He was the recipient of a Bush Foundation Fellowship, two McKnight Foundation Fellowships, and the Minnesota Book Award. Rathman’s work has been placed in the collections of the Art Institute of Chicago, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the J. Paul Getty Museum, the Minneapolis Institute of Arts, the New Museum of Contemporary Art, Stanford University and the Walker Art Center. David Rathman lives and works in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
For more information about the exhibition, please contact Montana Western Fine Arts Gallery Coordinator Nathaniel Freeman at nathaniel.freeman@umwestern.edu or 406-683-7059.