A group of Choteau residents has begun working to create a dog park in the city where dogs can be let off leash in a safe, fenced area to enjoy running, climbing, scratching and socializing.
Long-time dog owner Polly Cunningham of Choteau organized two community meetings on creating a dog park in mid-July and has signed up a group of community members who will form the board of a new, nonprofit corporation to fund, build and maintain the dog park. After the organization is formed as a Montana corporation, the board will also seek a 501(c)3 nonprofit status from the Internal Revenue Service.
In an interview with the Acantha, Cunningham said she had good turnout at both of the meetings and since then many other people have contacted her to join in the project.
The new board will include a president, vice president, secretary and treasurer and board members, totaling seven in all.
Cunningham said that while there is lots of wide open space outside of Choteau, most of that land is private and access is not readily offered for people to exercise their dogs.
Rural fields can also sometimes pose a danger to dogs, especially if there is any gopher poisoning being done, if there are rattlesnakes or predator or pest foot traps.
“It’s tragically limited,” Cunningham said of nearby dog-friendly open space.
A fenced dog park in the city, however, would offer a local resource and an attraction that could pull visitors in as well. “A fenced dog park is really an asset,” she said.
“I have always had dogs,” she said. When she walks her dogs, she usually meets friends and they walk their dogs together. “Dogs like being in a pack,” she said.
She also volunteered for a number of years at the Bright Eyes animal shelter in Choteau, taking dogs on outings.
As a dog owner, she said, she knows that when a dog is on a leash, it may seem to be barking or bristling at other dogs, but generally just wants to determine the other dog’s age and gender and disposition. At a dog park, where the dogs are let off their leashes, it’s amazing how “party manners” are usually what wins the day, she said, adding that most people are pleasantly surprised at how well behaved their dogs are at dog parks.
Many communities in Montana already have dog parks, including Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, Missoula, Bozeman, Butte, Polson, Hamilton, Billings, Whitefish, Thompson Falls, Livingston and Red Lodge.
Some of the bigger cities have separate parks for small dogs and for large dogs.
Dog parks typically are fenced, include dog-waste disposal stations, benches, picnic tables, trails, natural areas, water and shade. Municipalities maintain some parks while volunteers maintain others.
The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) in 2018 said that more than 55% of park and recreation agencies nationwide have at least one dog park. In a nationwide poll, the NRPA said, Americans said the benefits of dog parks included giving dogs a safe space to exercise and roam around freely, allowing dogs to socialize with other dogs and allowing owners a chance to be physically active with their pets.
“Dog parks are among the fastest growing amenities park and recreation agencies offer,” NRA President and CEO Barbara Tulipane said on the organization’s website in a November 2018 article. “Whether it’s allowing dogs a chance to play off-leash or get exercise with their owners, having a safe space to roam freely benefits the surrounding communities.”
The American Association of Pet Dog Trainers says that taking dogs to dog parks also benefits their owners by getting them out into fresh air, giving them a break from the regular daily routine, making them happy as they watch their dog play and allowing them to learn more about their dogs.
Cunningham said she is working with the city of Choteau to determine the location and size of a dog park here. The preliminary land she is looking at is owned by the city, dedicated for recreation use and is near the Girl Scout Mini Park. Water and parking are already available there, she said, but the area would need to be fenced and improvements such as dirt piles and fallen trees would need to be put in for dogs to play on. Picnic tables and benches would also need to be added.
The nonprofit dog park organization would carry liability insurance for the use of the dog park and the board members, and people bringing their dogs there would need to have proof of rabies vaccines and come prepared to clean up after their dogs.
Cunningham says the park would be split into two different areas, one for small dogs and one for larger dogs. The fence around the big dog area would need to be five feet tall; while the fence for the small dogs would need to be about 3.5 feet tall. Dogs would need to be chaperoned while using the park. Anyone with fencing to donate should contact her at 406-799-4334.
She said the nonprofit would seek funding from different sources, including grants, corporate giving and individual donations. She expects the nonprofit would also accept memorial donations in memory of dogs.
The dog park would not disrupt any other activities at the Mini Park or the ice-skating rink, she said.
Cunningham, 77, says she wants to get the dog park up and running as soon as possible. “I’d like to get this done in my lifetime,” she said, smiling.
She plans to make a presentation on the dog park to the Choteau City Council as soon as the group has formally established a nonprofit organization.
“I think having happier dogs in Choteau could help with the barking problem,” she said. “It’s got to help. Dogs that are kept cooped up all day long are bored out of their minds. They have nothing else to do.”